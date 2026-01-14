Trump’s Greenland Plan Carries $700 Billion Price Tag

President Donald Trump’s effort to bring Greenland under U.S. control is estimated to cost around $700 billion, according to reports citing people familiar with the planning.

This figure, prepared by scholars and former U.S. officials, represents more than half of the Pentagon’s annual budget, as reported by NBC News. The White House has not confirmed any formal offer, and Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly stated that the territory is not for sale.

The renewed focus on a potential price comes as the administration continues to highlight Greenland as a strategic asset in the Arctic. The U.S., Russia, and China are all paying more attention to security, shipping routes, and mineral supply chains in the region. The White House stated earlier this month that Trump views acquiring Greenland as a national security priority. He believes it is necessary to “deter our adversaries in the Arctic region” and mentioned that his team is discussing various options to achieve this goal.

These options may include an outright purchase or other arrangements that would not make Greenland a U.S. territory. One possibility is a Compact of Free Association, similar to agreements the U.S. has with several Pacific Island nations. A senior U.S. official told Reuters that diplomacy would be Trump’s first choice, and he prefers to pursue a “good deal.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has briefed lawmakers on the administration’s intentions. According to the Associated Press, Rubio told a select group that the administration ultimately plans to purchase Greenland instead of taking it by force. However, AP noted that it is unclear what a purchase might cost or whether any proposal would be directed at Denmark, Greenland, or both.

🚨 JUST IN: In a jaw-dropping declaration, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen announced that “If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the EU.” pic.twitter.com/DB3tyYh4T9 — WORLD NEWS (@_MAGA_NEWS_) January 13, 2026

Public support in the United States remains low as a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday showed that 17% of Americans approve of Trump’s efforts to acquire Greenland. Meanwhile, 47% disapprove, and 35% are unsure. The same poll indicated that only 4% believe it would be a good idea to use military force to take Greenland from Denmark, while 71% think it would be a bad idea.

Reuters also highlighted the challenges of valuing Greenland: “There’s not a market for buying and selling countries,” said Nick Kounis, chief economist at ABN AMRO, pointing out that there is no accepted way to price sovereign territory. Another expert, Andreas Osthagen from the Fridtjof Nansen Institute, stated that once considerations of culture and history come into play, “there is no way to price it.”

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark with a population of about 57,000, has long been important for U.S. defense planning. This includes American military presence at Pituffik Space Base under longstanding agreements. The island is also seen as resource-rich, with potential deposits of minerals crucial for high-tech and military applications. However, development is limited by infrastructure challenges, environmental rules, and local political opposition.

The administration’s push has strained relations with European allies, especially as Trump has renewed his interest in Greenland alongside other assertive foreign policy moves. The issue is expected to remain contentious as the White House considers what, if anything, could realistically turn the president’s long-held idea into a workable policy.