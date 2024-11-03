Trump's 'Garbage' Stunt Fails Massively as Everyone Compares Him to Oompa Loompas Instead

Donald Trump recently employed an unexpected campaign tactic by dressing as a garbage collector and riding on a garbage truck. According to reports, this action was a reaction to President Joe Biden's controversial comments in which he labeled Trump supporters 'garbage.' During a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump wore a bright orange safety vest, but instead of garnering compliments for his garbage collector costume, he faced backlash for his overall look and makeup.

Trump finally turned full on Oompa Loompa. pic.twitter.com/9bq0fTTlkm — FredParras🗿 (@FredParras) October 31, 2024

As reported by Nicki Swift, social media users criticized the former president's look as one X user said, "Trump goes any darker on the Oompa Loompa makeup and he’s going to have to deport himself." Another person wrote, "Oompa Loompa is still trending because the world is laughing out loud after this photo went viral internally. Apparently, Donald Trump is auditioning as king of the Oompa Loompas with a MAGA Garbage Man schtick! How totally embarrassing for America! For shame!"

Happy Halloween Oompa Loompa … go vote or it’ll be even scarier next week. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/fHrGJAeWQ7 — Andrew Hickey 🤯 (@andrewmhickey) October 31, 2024

A third X user wrote, "Happy Halloween Oompa Loompa … go vote or it’ll be even scarier next week. #HappyHalloween." A fourth person said, "One of the best Oompah-Loompah Halloween costumes I've ever seen! #HappyHalloween." However, this wasn't the first instance of Trump facing backlash over his appearance.

Donald Trump on March 19, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Just before his garbage truck stunt, Trump attended a rally in Pennsylvania on October 29. With the election looming, Trump appeared a bit frazzled, and his mismatched tan became a topic of conversation. Journalist Aaron Rupar highlighted this in a tweet that quickly gained traction online. He wrote, "Look. At. Trump's Face. This is from his rally last night. My god." Several users in the comment section then pointed out Trump's uneven orange complexion.

Trump goes any darker on the Oompa Loompa makeup and he’s going to have to deport himself pic.twitter.com/2w4pAm0coS — Andrea (@mindful_me2) October 31, 2024

Circling back to his recent garbage collector look, several late-night hosts also took jibes at the GOP nominee. According to host Seth Meyers, while all politicians pander, Trump is the most obvious and regular panderer in American history who frequently uses costume play as one of his go-to tactics. Meyers believed that Trump would never succeed as a sanitation worker, as that role demands genuine responsibility and a good work ethic. Jimmy Kimmel also pointed out the absurdity of Trump continuing to wear the reflective vest at his rally afterward, jokingly suggesting that the 'garbage was riding the truck,' as reported by The Guardian.

🎵 Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-do

Here’s a convicted felon for you

Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-dee

trump is a fucking moron, you see 🎵 pic.twitter.com/u7XQTeqyFC — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, after the controversial comments made by Biden went viral online, the current President clarified that his remarks during a video call on Tuesday night were misconstrued. The White House also emphasized that Biden was referring to just one lesser-known comedian who referred to Puerto Rico as a 'floating island of garbage' while entertaining the crowd at Madison Square Garden for Trump. Later on, Kamala Harris weighed in on Biden's comments earlier Wednesday. She told the reporters that she firmly opposes any criticisms aimed at individuals based on their voting choices, as reported by CNN.