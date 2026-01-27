Trump’s Foreign Policies Backfire as Former FIFA President Urges Fans to Boycott 2026 World Cup Matches

Trigger Warning: Mentions details about violence.

President Donald Trump’s recent actions have disappointed former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who has called for a boycott of World Cup matches in the United States. Amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Europe and concerns about America’s international image, Blatter issued a direct request to diehard American soccer fans.

Blatter, a prominent soccer figure, advised fans on X, formerly Twitter, to avoid attending World Cup matches in the U.S. With the country co-hosting the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, the boycott call targets 78 matches set across 11 cities, culminating with the final in New Jersey.

According to The Huffington Post, German soccer federation Vice President Oke Göttlich also raised the possibility of a boycott, telling Hamburger Morgenpost that the issue must now be considered seriously.

Moreover, last week, Swiss attorney and anti-corruption expert Mark Pieth said in an interview with the newspaper Der Bund that fans should avoid not only the World Cup but also traveling to the United States. “There’s only one piece of advice for fans: stay away from the USA,” Pieth said.

Sepp Blatter later agreed with Mark Pieth’s comments, asserting that the volatile situation in America means the upcoming games would face immense global scrutiny. This followed the Trump administration’s announcement of new travel restrictions affecting fans from Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire unless they already held valid visas.

The BBC reported that in December 2025, FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave Trump the first FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup draw in Washington, recognizing his efforts for global peace. This followed Trump losing the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela’s María Corina Machado, which allegedly bruised his ego.

Consequently, earlier this month, Trump’s sudden operation in Venezuela under “Operation Absolute Resolve” led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in Caracas and their transfer to New York.

While much of the world questioned the legality of the operation, the White House defended Maduro’s capture as a law-enforcement action against an illegitimate leader accused of drug trafficking, corruption, and terrorism.

Additionally, Trump has urged full control over Greenland and Mexico (over alleged drug trafficking), as well as Colombia and Iran — some of which are World Cup participants.

Trump’s operation has also been condemned by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who said he was “deeply concerned” that international law may not have been followed.

According to the BBC, prior to Sepp Blatter’s remarks, a group of UK MPs had already called on FIFA to consider removing the United States from the World Cup after allegations that the country violated several international laws.

Previously, Trump has been repeatedly accused of turning America into an authoritarian rule as lawsuits were slammed on the administration after its allegedly abusive immigration policies marked by sudden arrests and detentions.

Moreover, the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident, on Jan 7 by the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sparked further domestic unrest, continuing concerns about safety at large venues for the World Cup.

While FIFA has not yet issued an official statement on the boycott calls, the International Olympic Committee has also ruled out similarly targeting US athletes for exclusion from its events. As we await Trump’s response, national tensions continue to shape the future of the upcoming World Cup in America.