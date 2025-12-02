Trump’s Family Reportedly Loses a Billion Dollars as Bitcoin Tanks

President Donald Trump and his family have spent months celebrating their choice to fully invest in cryptocurrencies. However, the digital gold rush they promoted has turned against them. A sharp downturn in bitcoin has hit crypto investors worldwide, and estimates suggest it has erased about a billion dollars from the Trump family’s net worth in just a few weeks.

Bitcoin’s decline has been steep and unyielding, per ABC. The cryptocurrency dropped as much as 8 percent on Monday, falling below 85,000 dollars. In early October, it was trading above 125,000 dollars, reaching record highs and sparking constant excitement from Trump supporters about the president’s supposed talent for identifying big opportunities. In a few weeks, it has lost more than 30 percent of its value.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank noted last week that around 1 trillion dollars has been wiped from the global crypto market since early October. Traders have been selling off riskier assets as worries grow about the economy and the stalled efforts in Washington to establish clear rules for digital currencies. The selloff happened quickly, and many big names got caught up in it.

The Trumps weren’t quiet about their crypto enthusiasm. Trump praised digital assets at fundraisers and rallies, and his relatives mixed with crypto influencers and companies hoping to score political goodwill.

But now that the market has flipped, those big bets are getting a much closer look.

Trump “I became a fan of crypto” pic.twitter.com/wPvX0l4fWy — 0xMarioNawfal (@RoundtableSpace) November 30, 2025

No one outside their inner circle knows exactly how much the Trumps put into bitcoin or other digital coins. Their finances run through a maze of private companies that don’t have to reveal much. Still, people familiar with the family’s investments say they made a strong push into crypto, especially during the boom over the summer, when prices seemed unstoppable.

When prices were rising, the family used this moment to show they were ahead of the game. Now the crash has raised difficult questions within Trumpworld about whether their confidence left them too vulnerable.

A 30 percent slide from those peak levels is a major hit for anyone heavily exposed to the market. Even affluent households can feel the strain when asset values retreat this sharply and this fast.

Market watchers say the current downturn relates to concerns about slowing economic growth, diminishing interest among retail traders, and frustration within the industry as lawmakers continue to debate how to regulate digital currencies. Investors who felt comfortable taking risks a few months ago are now holding back, and this sudden change has left the crypto market struggling for stability.

For now, the president has not publicly addressed how the downturn has impacted his family’s investments. But these losses come at a politically sensitive time, as he tries to promote economic confidence while facing an election year where his financial choices will face increased scrutiny.

The crypto wave increased fortunes on the way up, and now it is diminishing them on the way down. The Trump family, once eager to associate their image with bitcoin’s rise, is learning just how painful that shift can be.