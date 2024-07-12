Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples Says She’s ‘Open’ to Being Vice President: ‘Whatever Way I Can Serve’

Marla Maples, ex-wife of Donald Trump, has expressed that she'd assist the former president's re-election campaign in any capacity, even as his vice president. In an interview with The Evening Standard this week, Maples discussed her support for Trump's 2024 campaign. “I’ve been in the caregiving mode [until now]. Now my mother and father have each passed, and my daughter’s happily married. It’s time I can really be more on point with what I may be called to do,” said Maples.

Speculations about her ambition to take on the vice presidency have been circulating for a while. When asked if she would consider such a role, Maples responded, “Someone would have to ask my ex-husband about that,” but quickly added, “I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve. Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples)

Despite her reservations about politics, Maples has found herself drawn into the political arena. “I’ve never been a fan of politics. I see how it can separate and divide us,” she said. “At the same time, I found myself in the throes of it.” Maples’ daughter, Tiffany Trump, played a role in the ex-president's 2016 election campaign, while Maples provided emotional support. This time around, Maples is ready to take a more active role. “I’m ready. I am available if needed and I’m not sitting back anymore,” she stated. “I want to step out more, share more, and not be afraid of positive or negative outcomes that come from speaking out.”

Maples once revealed, per USA Today, that she had cautioned Trump against running for president in the '90s. "It’s something we thought about doing in the '90s, but I knew it would be difficult on the kids, it takes a big toll on kids, and Donny, Ivanka, and Eric (Trump's three eldest children with his first wife) were much younger then," she said.

In the Standard interview, though, Maples acknowledged the challenges of Trump's political career but emphasized the family's commitment. “We knew it was going to be a challenge,” she said. “It would be very simple to just enjoy the life but the family came together... wanting to have a positive impact, even though it’s often judged as a negative impact.” She added, “I see a family that’s really committed to protecting our freedoms.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

All the salacious legal battles Trump has had in the last years have still not diminished her support for Trump. Last year, a jury found him liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million for an incident in 1996 when Trump was married to Maples. But the ex-wife dismissed the claim, stating, “I do know my daughter’s father well enough to know that he’s never had to push himself on another person. He’s always had women throw themselves on him instead. I don’t believe there was a crime done.”

Marla Maples as Trumps VP. I’m 😂. https://t.co/B6qrupho4w — barbara (@barbaras1616) July 11, 2024

Regarding Trump's conviction on 34 charges related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, Maples remained unfazed. “They love these little sexy stories. We have a country that is failing... That’s more important than having these lawsuits that are not affecting any of us today.”