In a bombshell revelation, Stephanie Grisham, former press secretary to Donald Trump, opened up on CNN about the ex-president’s penchant for spreading conspiracy theories. Grisham shed light not only on Trump’s awareness of the falsehoods he perpetuated but also on his calculated strategy to apparently exploit the unwavering trust of his base. In a conversation with Jim Acosta on CNN Newsroom, Grisham spoke about the recent wave of conspiracy theories around the FBI’s alleged indulgence in the January 6 attack, underscoring a considerable segment of Trump’s base is eager to prefer these theories rather than confront the harsh reality of who Trump truly is.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tells @Acosta that Trump knows he's lying, "I know he knows he's lying. I mean, I, you know, was with him nonstop for six years. He knows all he has to do is continue to say these things, and people will believe him." pic.twitter.com/9V58nOjo5A — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2024

As per Mediaite, Acosta probed further, questioning whether Trump actually believes in these conspiracy theories or knowingly spreads lies. Grisham’s response painted a vivid picture of Trump’s calculated steps: “I think that when you believe in somebody so much when you believe in somebody like Donald Trump. And I can speak to this because I actually did believe in him for a very long time. I think that when you put it all on the line and believe in somebody, I think it’s easier than to just want to believe that the FBI, that law enforcement, that the people who go to help us when we’re in trouble would be behind something, rather than admitting that the person you’ve been backing for years and years is a fraud and actually doesn’t care about the American people or our country.”

Grisham also emphasized that her opinion is a result of her personal experience. “It was really hard for me to come to terms with who he was because I really believed in him, his policies, and the person I thought he was. So that’s what I think. I think that people just would rather believe these conspiracy theories rather than admit that they were wrong about this person.” She further added, “Well, he’s not a crackpot. He’s actually a very smart man. I mean, he was president of the United States, so we have to give him a modicum of credit for that. But no, he knows he’s lying. He used to tell me when I was press secretary, go out there and say this, and if it was false, he would say, ‘It doesn’t matter, Stephanie. Just say it over and over and over again. People will believe it.”

As the conversation moved further, Grisham predicted that the same conspiracy theories that resonate with his base might sideline independents and center-leaning Republicans. She expressed, “He knows his base, believes in him. He knows he can basically say anything and his base will believe what he’s saying now. I think this will help propel him into the general. But I think that independents and, you know, center-leaning Republicans are not going to be buying this. They’re much, much smarter than that. And so I think that he’s going to get in trouble in the general with this kind of, uh, these kind of lies.” She further continued, “I know he knows he’s lying. I mean, I, you know, was with him nonstop for six years. He knows all he has to do is continue to say thing, and people—say these things and people will believe him.”

