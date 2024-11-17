Trump's Ex-Aide Revealed a Surprising Detail About His Marriage With Melania: "She’d Text Me..."

Donald Trump’s hush money trial shed light on his personal life, offering insights into the Trump household. Former White House executive assistant Madeleine Westerhout, for instance, revealed details about the dynamics between Donald and his wife, Melania Trump. Her testimony offered a softer perspective on their marriage, countering the controversies that have surrounded the couple for years. Taking the stand, Westerhout described Donald and Melania’s marriage as ‘special’ and rooted in ‘mutual respect.’ She noted that despite the scandals, including allegations involving adult film star Stormy Daniels, the bond between the former President and First Lady remained unshaken.

As per She Knows, Westerhout painted a picture of a couple who navigated their relationship with humor and affection. She revealed, “He was my boss, but she was definitely the one in charge. I remember thinking their relationship was really special.” These anecdotes contrasted with the public perception of a strained relationship. Westerhout recounted small, intimate gestures that showcased the couple’s bond. She shared, “I could figure out he was on the phone with Mrs. Trump. He would say (to Mrs. Trump) Honey come over to the window (in the residence). He would say come to the window and (they would) wave to each other.”

HAPPENING NOW: Ex-Trump aide Madeleine Westerhout, known as “Trump’s gatekeeper” takes the stand on Day 14 of the former president’s hush money trial. pic.twitter.com/JGmMQbiSaL — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 9, 2024

These actions, while seemingly simple, painted a picture of a husband who valued his wife’s presence and opinion. Another incident Westerhout narrated was of Melania texting her about Donald’s late nights at work. She remarked, “She’d text me, 'It’s past dinner time, when’s my husband coming home?'” This highlighted the normalcy of their relationship amid the chaos of the presidency. Westerhout’s testimony also addressed Daniels’ allegations, which dominated headlines during Trump’s presidency, as reported by Daily Mail.

BREAKING: Another of former President Trump’s female former aides has defended him during her testimony in court during his so-called “hush money” trial in New York.



Madeleine Westerhout was responding to questioning from the prosecution about whether he was detail-oriented,… pic.twitter.com/swtEkxkXAq — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 11, 2024

Despite the public scrutiny, she claimed the scandal had no visible impact on their relationship. Melania maintained her composure, and their interactions appeared unaffected. Westerhout’s account challenges the notion of a marriage solely defined by political alliances or personal conflicts. Westerhout also opened up about her tenure in the White House. Her career ended abruptly after an off-the-record dinner where she made indiscreet comments.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on December 23, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tasos Katopodis)

Reflecting on her mistakes, she expressed regret and shared, “I said some things I should not have said. Ultimately, it cost me my job and I’m very regretful of my youthful indiscretion. But I’ve learned a lot from my experience and I’ve grown a lot since then.” Her book, Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned, served as a testament to her journey and admiration for Donald as her boss. Westerhout described him as a supportive leader who valued her contributions, even in a male-dominated environment. “He never made me feel like I didn’t deserve that job,” she told the court, highlighting his professionalism.