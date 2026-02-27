Trump’s Economic Brag Falls Flat With MAGA Voters

Americans, including MAGA voters, aren’t buying President Donald Trump’s claim that the economy is roaring.

A six-day poll, completed on Feb. 23, surveyed 4,638 adults nationwide and had a margin of error of two percentage points. It found that 68% of respondents disagreed with the statement that the U.S. economy is “booming.” Only 16% felt inflation had been effectively reduced, Reuters reported.

Trump mentioned strong economic growth and low inflation in his record-breaking State of the Union address a few days ago. He stated that the United States was experiencing a “golden age of America.” He pointed to stock prices, wage gains, and other indicators as signs of economic success. These comments aimed to strengthen his message for Republican candidates ahead of the tough midterms.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey showed skepticism about his claims across party lines. Forty-three percent of self-identified Republicans disagreed that the economy was booming, while majorities of independents and Democrats also rejected that description.

The poll highlighted how cost-of-living concerns are central to voters. Many feel financial pressure from housing, healthcare, and daily expenses. These worries reflect wider affordability concerns seen in other national surveys. They coincide with historically weak consumer sentiment despite signs of modest economic growth and lower inflation.

Economic perceptions seemed to weaken even as some macroeconomic indicators showed mixed results. Some data indicate inflation has slowed from recent highs, but costs for essentials like groceries, rents, and utilities have remained high for many households. Consumer confidence measures are below levels usually linked to broader optimism about economic prospects in midterm election years.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll also found that most Americans were unaware of some of the president’s recent economic proposals, such as caps on credit-card interest rates and limits on large investment firms buying single-family homes. This shows that public familiarity with specific policy initiatives remains low, which means the admin has a messaging problem.

More than half of respondents expected that tariffs would increase costs for consumers, and data suggest that Americans are paying the cost.

Economic sentiment has impacted Trump’s approval ratings in polls for months, with a record low earlier this month. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey earlier in February showed that 60% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s overall performance, including his handling of economic issues like inflation and tariffs.

Feelings about the cost of living are especially intense among voters who find essential goods and services unaffordable. This feeling includes a significant share of Republican respondents. The report noted that 82% of all respondents and a significant 72% of Republicans rejected the idea that inflation was low.

Trump has publicly defended his economic record on numerous occasions and has described the cost-of-living crisis as a creation of his political enemies. The president pointed to job creation and wage growth as part of his economic boast, including tariff enforcement and regulatory actions meant to encourage domestic investment. In his State of the Union, he pointed to economic accomplishments as reasons for voter confidence and Republican momentum heading into the midterm season.

Many respondents said personal financial stress, rather than macroeconomic indicators, shapes their views of the economy and their voting intentions.