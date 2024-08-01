Trump's Distasteful Joke About Slain Rally-Goer's Widow Sparks Fury: 'Such Narcissistic Disrespect'

Former President Donald Trump’s latest comments at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, have got people talking online. His remarks stirred up a lot of outrage because he mentioned Corey Comperatore, who used to be a fire chief and sadly lost his life during the rally in Butler earlier this month. Trump's words quickly spread across social media platforms. @atrupar posted a video of the incident on Twitter, captioning it: "Trump on Corey Comperatore's widow: 'Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband.' Isn't that good? I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I'm sorry.'(Crowd laughs)"

The internet reacted quickly and strongly. A lot of people were really upset, saying that Trump's attempt to make a joke out of a tragic death was in bad taste. @MRMark5 tweeted: "Corey Comperatore literally took a bullet for this guy, and he uses his wife's grief to set up a cheap joke. Gross. Such narcissistic disrespect to that family. This is who he has been, and will be. Whatever reasons one might throw out, to support him is to buy a piece of this."

The sentiment was echoed by @RonFilipkowski, who wrote: "Forget about ranking him on an awfulness scale for presidents or candidates. He a horrible human. Just a dark, nasty, disgusting, malevolent, cruel, evil human." @MattieTimmer didn't mince words, stating: "This is one sick f-ck. Using a violent murder that happened in front of him for a punchline." The disbelief was palpable in @aarondukess's tweet: "every time i've opened this app today i've said out loud 'this can't be real.'" @jttiehen pointed out sarcastically the difficulty of Trump's ill-timed attempt at humor: "It's difficult to land a joke about a supporter recently killed at a political rally, but Trump goes for it."

Perhaps the most succinct reaction came from @Chiffonelle29, who simply wrote: "What a sick cockroach." To provide context, Trump was speaking at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he recounted the events of the earlier incident in Butler. During that rally, a would-be assassin's bullet narrowly missed the former president. Comperatore was there, but sadly, he lost his life in all the chaos that happened. At the Harrisburg event, Trump took a moment to remember Comperatore. But then, he went on to make some controversial comments about Comperatore’s wife, which got a laugh from the crowd.

As many of his critics have pointed out, this kind of thing isn’t new with Trump. He often makes controversial comments, especially about his political opponents. Earlier that same day, he said some questionable things about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial background during a meeting with Black journalists in Chicago.

When asked about Republicans characterizing Harris as a 'DEI hire,' Trump responded by questioning her heritage. He said, "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" These comments drew immediate criticism. In fact, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Trump's remarks 'insulting,' as per CNN.