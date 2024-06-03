Trump’s Defiance Could Hurt Him at Sentencing, but Legal Expert Outlines Six Chances for Appeal

The former president, Donald Trump, was recently found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, a verdict he ferociously rejects. Trump has called the trial ‘rigged’ and expressed his defiance outside the courtroom and in a press conference the following day. His straightforward resistance, however, may negatively impact his sentencing, according to former prosecutor Neama Rahmani.

“He and his supporters are trying to change us as a country by delegitimizing the legal system of the United States of America because it has found… pic.twitter.com/6tYOTcfsNQ — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 31, 2024

As per The Sun, Rahmani shared his insights and explained, "If you're a criminal defendant and you're about to be sentenced, you want to express some sort of acceptance of responsibility and remorse to try to get a more lenient sentence from the judge. But Donald Trump is no typical defendant. They're going to argue that the judge accused himself because his daughter has some pretty close ties to the Democratic Party. They're going to argue that the judge abused his discretion by allowing sand off all evidence in. That's evidence of other cases…Stormy Daniels introduced some prejudicial evidence about sexual positions, lack of a condom, and him and Melania sleeping in separate rooms. This is just class E felonies under the law, which are the lowest level felonies in the state of New York."

He further added, "Logistically, it would be an absolute nightmare to jail Donald Trump. He'd have to have secret service protection at Rikers Island or some other New York State prison, which would be very difficult." other legal experts echoed a similar skepticism regarding the likelihood of Trump serving jail time. Defense attorney and former Brooklyn prosecutor Arthur Aidala remarked, "I can't say for absolute 100 percent certainty there can't be jail because, on the books, he can go to jail. I do not see a scenario where Donald Trump spends one minute in jail."

Today’s verdict represents the culmination of a legal process that has been bent to the political will of the actors involved: a leftist prosecutor, a partisan judge and a jury reflective of one of the most liberal enclaves in America—all in an effort to “get” Donald Trump.



That… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2024

Mark Bederow, a defense attorney and former prosecutor for the Manhattan district attorney's office, echoed this sentiment. He noted, "In New York State and in particular New York County, it is extraordinarily rare for a 70-something-year-old man, first arrest, who was convicted of a low-level non-violent felony to be incarcerated." Trump is expected to be sentenced on July 11. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not yet disclosed the type of sentence he will seek. Despite his conviction, Trump has attempted to move past it, using his legal woes to rally his base and bolster his campaign for the White House. He said, “They can do this to anyone. I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and save our Constitution. I don’t mind. It’s a very unpleasant thing, to be honest. But it’s a great, great honor.”

As per AP News, his lawyer, Todd Blanche said, “He’s not happy about it, but there’s no defendant in the history of our justice system who’s happy about a conviction the day after,” he said. “But I think he knows there’s a lot of fight left and there’s a lot of opportunity to fix this and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”