Trump’s Comments About Safety of US Citizens Amid Conflict With Iran Sparks Fresh Backlash

Donald Trump has received fresh backlash for comments he made regarding the safety of US citizens amid the ongoing operation in Iran. The attack on the Middle Eastern country comes at the behest of the United States and Israel. However, the conflict has already cost the lives of six Americans, while at least a thousand are reported dead in Iran.

When TIME magazine expressed concern about a potential retaliatory attack on the mainland United States, Trump initially seemed poised to give a clear answer before delivering a condescending comment.

He said, “I guess. But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. As I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

Trump made similar remarks about casualties when he announced the military action that he had approved against Iran. The internet was unsurprisingly left furious, and compared the Commander in Chief with Lord Farquaad, a popular and comedic villain from Dreamworks’ flagship franchise, Shrek.

Senator Elizabeth Warren also took to her social media to describe the statements made by President Donald Trump as “deranged and dangerous.”

The last deadly attack on the continental United States during World War II came from Japanese “Fu-Go” balloon bombs. One of these devices exploded near Bly, Oregon, in 1945, killing six civilians. The most significant foreign military attack on U.S. territory during the war was the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, which brought the United States into World War II.

Senator Mark Kelly was very critical of Trump as well. He wrote, “Yesterday Donald Trump said we went to war with Iran because he had a ‘feeling’ that they would attack. Today, he said ”I guess” when asked if there could be retaliatory attacks at home, and that ”some people will die.” He has terrible judgment, and Americans have already died because of it. This is officially TRUMP’S WAR.”

A lot of statements that have been made by the President has left people wondering if the United States has an aim in this conflict at all. The goal of the military assault on Iran seems to be ever shifting, with the administration providing new justifications and goals seemingly on the fly.

It remains to be seen if Trump can sustain the war, especially given that American assets in other countries are suffering, and the Middle East at large seems to be heading towards a fresh crisis.