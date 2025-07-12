Trump’s Border Czar Says ICE Can Detain Based on ‘Physical Appearance’ — Stoking Accusations of MAGA-Backed Racial Profiling

It hasn’t even reached half the year of his contract, but Tom Homan, the White House’s “border czar,” has made controversial comments regarding due process, to the prosecuting news organizations and also his curious focus on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic Rep. of New York. But people also often see that his rhetorical record is still on an increasing graph.

Recently, Tom Homan said to Fox News – “Look, people need to understand, ICE officers and Border Patrol don’t need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them. They just need totality of the circumstances, right? They just go through the observation, get our typical facts — based on the location, the occupation, their physical appearance, their actions.”

Earlier this year, there were concerns growing based on the radical profiling which is also related to the immigration raids, executed by Trump’s administration and also hearing the White House border Czar speaking out about the ICE agents if they have detained people based on “their physical appearance” and these will only make those concerns worse. But wait, there’s more – the comments uttered by Homan on air sparked a pushback from Daniel Goldman, the Capitol Hill. Representative who said that the assessment made by the border czar was “patently false.”

Reports also say – “DHS has authority to question and search people coming into the country at points of entry. But ICE may not detain and question anyone without reasonable suspicion — and certainly not based on their physical appearance alone. This lawlessness must stop.”

These days have been so chaotic, that trump's Deportation Nazi, Tom Homan, just admitted that his agents are racially profiling detainees "based on their physical appearance," and it was barely a blip in the news. What the fuck, America?pic.twitter.com/yPTpJHIg8m — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2025

Matters have become more complicated as this wasn’t the only notable quote of Homan from the last 24 hours, as he also talked with Politico, regarding the idea of executing new agreements on third-party deportations. “When you’ve got countries that won’t take their nationals back, and they can’t stay here, we find another country willing to accept them,” Homan said.

In the same interview, the rule of the Supreme Court, which cleared the way for eight men to be deported to South Sudan. The border czar further reflected on the uncertainty of the status of those eight men, or if they are detained there, and said that they aren’t in U.S. custody.

“I can tell you one thing I’m reading in the media that’s not true…there will be NO amnesty” says Border Czar Tom Homan. pic.twitter.com/5J4UAUxxQs — Dominic Box | J6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@DomFreePress) July 11, 2025

“They’re living in Sudan. And will they stay in Sudan? I don’t know,” he said. “When we sign these agreements with all these countries, we make arrangements to make sure these countries are receiving these people and there’s opportunities for these people. But I can’t tell if we remove somebody to Sudan — they can stay there a week and leave. I don’t know.”

Bringing up new immigration rules and deportations, and problems related to it have become a daily thing in the presidential rule of Donald Trump. And it seems like these problems are far from over!