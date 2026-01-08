Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ To Burden Taxpayers Ahead Of Midterm? Robert Reich Drops Bombshell

Donald Trump-backed Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA), formally known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, might not be all that it claims to be. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich criticized the Republican-backed law, saying it is poised to harm taxpayers in unexpected ways ahead of the midterm elections.

In a recent post on X, Reich detailed what he described as the bill’s true beneficiaries, claiming it would favor the wealthy while offering little relief to working Americans. Calling it a “Big Ugly Nightmare,” Reich said the law would damage Americans’ well-being through massive tax cuts for the super-rich.

Reich added that the law’s major provisions would include cuts to health care, food assistance, and clean energy, personally affecting millions of citizens. He said the reductions would be among the most significant on record, leaving ordinary Americans bearing the brunt of the impact. Reich captioned the post, “The Trump-Republicans ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is actually a Big Ugly Nightmare. Much of what’s included in it will begin this year. Here’s what you should know.”

As the video continues, Reich discusses rising health care costs. In his words, “Firstly, your healthcare costs will go up. To pay for its tax cuts for the rich, Trump and Republicans’ big ugly bill makes the largest cuts to health care in U.S. history, kicking about 15 million Americans off their health coverage over the next decade.”

Beyond health care, Reich also raised concerns about cuts to SNAP funding, an issue that had already drawn scrutiny in recent months. He said enforcement of the bill would take food assistance away from about 4 million Americans, including children. Reich added that the ripple effects could also hurt grocery stores, particularly in rural areas that rely heavily on SNAP-related sales.

Ultimately, it would lead to increased pressure on food banks and force small farms to close operations. Robert Reich said, “As with health care, food stamps are good for the entire economy, supporting nearly 400,000 jobs,” suggesting the bill could further harm employment in the sector as well. Additionally, the energy sector would also be affected. Costs are expected to rise there, as the bill provides major tax cuts to big oil while scaling back clean energy investments.

The former Labor Secretary said, “Within 10 years, the average household will be spending an extra $170 a year on energy.” He also pointed to increased investment in surveillance and expanded policing, which he said would cost as much as $170 billion. Reich mocked that the spending would turn America “into a police state,” citing new funding for immigration enforcement.

The funding would support border wall construction, expanded hiring of ICE agents, and increased deportations. Surveillance infrastructure would also be overhauled, including expanded use of license plate readers, surveillance towers, drones, and AI-enabled monitoring.

Toward the end of the video, Reich summarized the overall impact of the One Big Beautiful Bill and urged voters to remain mindful ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. He said, “When November 2026 comes, remember who’s responsible for making all of our lives worse.”