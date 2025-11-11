Trump’s Attempt to Humiliate Reporter Falls Flat as His Thanksgiving Price Claim Gets Fact-Checked Live

Donald Trump appears far removed from the reality of the everyday lives of citizens in this country. People are scraping money together to get through the week. Every paycheck is gone even before it hits the bank. Prices of everything are skyrocketing, and yet, Trump seems to have no idea.

Either his team is feeding him wrong information, or he just doesn’t care anymore. All this was evident when he once again bragged about his economy, and once again, he expected applause. But this time, it didn’t go according to plan, and a reporter didn’t let him get away with his rhetoric about less inflation and lower prices.

The White House held a joint press conference with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on November 7, 2025, when Trump touted claims of lower grocery prices.

Reporter: On the Walmart thanksgiving meal, it is cheaper but it also contains less Trump: I haven’t heard that. Who are you with? Reporter: NBC Trump: Fake news pic.twitter.com/QZt8PaP4nW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 7, 2025

“Walmart said Thanksgiving this year will be 25 percent cheaper than last year under ‘Sleepy Joe Biden,’” he announced confidently. He also added that “Walmart is respected.”

However, NBC News reporter Monica Alba began the push back and pointed out that the Walmart basket this year has fewer items and the store is misleading its customers with shrink-flation.

She wasn’t even done with her statement when Trump cut her off, asking who she is with and then calling her “fake news” when she stated she’s with NBC.

Alba, however, was prepared and unfazed. She pressed on: “Why do you think there’s such a disconnect between the economy you’re describing and the way many Americans say they’re feeling?”

Trump appeared cornered by her question, and he gave a rambling, evasive answer about the shutdown and again blamed everything on the Democrats, to which the room erupted in laughter.

This interaction quickly went viral and ended up with meme status. A Thread user said it perfectly.

“He always does that… asks reporters who they are with… then cries out ‘fake news’ if he doesn’t like them.”

Another one wrote, “He literally gets angry at even hearing the truth.” Internet users have been posting GIFs and Images of Trump’s scowl, saying, “when you get called out but still act like you’re winning.”

Trump touts cost of Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal to vindicate his policies — ignoring a key detail https://t.co/qPaYKWYKbd — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 8, 2025

NBC’s fact-check revealed that Alba was right. The basket was cheaper only because it omitted six items compared to last year. Apparently, Trump wasn’t expecting a pushback. And it, along with laughter in the room, turned the moment into a bigger spectacle.

However, there were many users who felt that no one should have laughed, and people need to push back on the lies that Trump tells to control the narrative.

“Why are people laughing when he says ‘fake news?’ Why is no one backing her up and calling him out?” asked an X commenter. People are tired of rising prices, and there’s been no acknowledgment from the White House. Rather, Donald Trump throws tantrums like an unruly toddler when anyone questions his statements. And it needs to be changed soon.