Trump’s Approval Ratings Plunge to Lowest Since Comeback as Epstein Mess and Inflation Bite

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to just 38 percent, the lowest since he returned to power, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. The reasons for this decline are accumulating. There is renewed backlash over the Jeffrey Epstein files and a cost-of-living crisis that many Americans believe he has mishandled.

Once seen as untouchable among Republicans, Trump’s support within his base is beginning to wane. Approval among GOP voters dropped from about 87 percent to roughly 82 percent, signaling deeper issues within the MAGA coalition. Although detailed breakdowns may vary, the trend is clear: even longtime supporters are becoming uneasy. Polling from Ipsos and Reuters shows an overall approval drop of nine points since January, when Trump’s rating reached about 47 percent.

The reason for this decline seems to be based on the Epstein scandal resurfacing when the Department of Justice and the FBI stated they would not release further information, despite Trump’s earlier promise to declassify the files. This led to public anger with only 20 percent of Americans, including just 44 percent of Republicans, saying they approve of Trump’s handling of the Epstein case. A notable 70 percent believe the government is hiding information about Epstein’s alleged client list, comprising of 87 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans.

Fox Biz: “A new Reuters poll shows President Trump’s approval rating falling to its lowest level. This is because, apparently, of prices and the Epstein files.” pic.twitter.com/ZHT8CjpxAf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2025

Second, the economic pressure on everyday Americans remains severe. Only 26 percent said they believe Trump is doing a good job managing living costs, down from 29 percent earlier this month. About 65 percent of Americans currently disapprove of his handling of the cost of living crisis, including roughly one in three Republicans. The impact of inflation and record-high prices is dragging his numbers down.

Adding to the White House’s troubles, the president faced a humiliating defeat this week when Congress discussed releasing the Epstein files. The full House and Senate, both under Republican control, voted to make the files public, effectively overruling the administration’s opposition. This move highlighted the political vulnerabilities Trump now encounters.

Trump has several scandals and legal issues in the past and remained popular with his base, but the Epstein files seems different. Observers suggest that his handling of this issue is harming his reputation. The fact that even his base is starting to show signs of detachment points to a potential fallout that could be more enduring than past controversies.

For the Republican Party, the risk to their future in power is high. If Trump’s approval among his supporters continues to decline, the MAGA coalition could split at a time when it can least afford it. One experienced strategist remarked, “What we’re seeing is likely the biggest test of his presidency regarding his control over the Republican Party.”

In short, Trump is facing a perfect storm: a scandal that threatens his movement’s unity, an economy straining voters’ finances, and a base that is showing signs of restlessness. Between the Epstein situation and inflation, the president’s comeback momentum is wavering. Handed a low 38 percent approval and declining support within his party, the pressing question is whether he can regain control of the party or if this decline signals a more serious threat to his power.