Trump’s Approval Rating Takes a Turn After Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has fallen to its lowest point of his second term following criticism related to the rising conflict with Iran.

A YouGov/Economist survey conducted from February 27 to March 2 found that 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove. This results in a net approval rating of minus 21 points. The poll also indicated that 51 percent of respondents strongly disapprove of the president’s performance, the highest level recorded during his current term.

The poll was taken shortly after the United States and Israel implemented a series of military strikes against Iran that killed the country’s supreme leader and other senior officials. These attacks marked one of the most significant escalations between Washington and Tehran in years and resulted in retaliation that left six U.S. service members dead so far.

The same survey revealed that a majority of Americans oppose the strikes. While Trump maintains strong support from his political base, the poll showed a sharp decline among independent voters and more moderate Republicans. Approval among independents stood at just 26 percent, resulting in a net rating of minus 43 in that group.

Support among Republicans also showed a clear divide based on alignment with Trump’s MAGA movement. The poll found that 65 percent of self-identified MAGA Republicans support the Iran strikes, compared to only 27 percent of other Republicans. On social media, many MAGA supporters say the conflict contradicts his America First pledge.

“Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump was hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.” –@SECWAR🔥 pic.twitter.com/V0KATJJ751 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2026

The military campaign has sparked debate within Trump’s political coalition. Several prominent conservative commentators and media figures criticized the decision to launch strikes, arguing it goes against Trump’s earlier promise to avoid new foreign wars.

Polling from other organizations has similarly shown limited public support for military action against Iran. A CNN survey conducted after earlier U.S. airstrikes found that 56 percent of Americans opposed the operation, while 44 percent supported it.

The Iran conflict is unfolding as Trump prepares for the 2026 midterm election cycle, with Republicans aiming to keep control of Congress. Presidential approval ratings often affect midterm results, as lower approval usually aligns with losses for the president’s party in congressional races. The president has expressed fear that he could become a lame-duck if the Democrats gain control of the House.

Trump’s approval ratings during his second presidency have remained consistently divided. Aggregated national polling averages compiled in early March showed approval in the low 40 percent range, with disapproval in the mid-50s.

Historically, Trump’s approval numbers have been lower than those of most modern presidents. His first presidency had an average Gallup approval rating of about 41 percent, the lowest of any president since World War II.

The White House has defended the Iran operation, claiming it is necessary to protect U.S. interests and prevent Iranian aggression. Administration officials stated that the strikes aimed to weaken Iran’s military capabilities and reduce threats to American forces and allies in the region. However, there have been several justifications for the aggression, including Marco Rubio’s claim that they followed Israel’s strikes.

The conflict continues to change, and further military actions or diplomatic developments could influence public opinion in the coming weeks.