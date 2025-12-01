Trump’s AI Obsession Is Fracturing the MAGA Base – Even Bannon’s Not on Board

In a rare moment in the history of Republican politics, it seems MAGA loyalists are not on the same page with Donald Trump. As the U.S. President continues to back the need for a significant boost in Artificial Intelligence in the country, the populist wing of the Republican party now thinks it’s wise to put the brakes on and save everyone from counterproductive results.

Well, they believe that, given the potential boost from AI, the tech industry needs to be shielded from massive job losses. As a result, only those with money and power would benefit at the expense of the working class.

The members of MAGA are still apprehensive about a significant change. They are sounding the alarm about unchecked AI expansion. Meanwhile, President Trump seems to be acting on his own accord as he plans to expand AI while aggressively contesting China. With December already underway, he’s ordered the American science agencies to deploy AI fully, in line with the government’s broader agenda of removing regulatory barriers for the tech industry.

In fact, it is also believed that the Trump administration is plans to sign a sweeping executive order restricting states from pushing back on AI and are waiting for Congress to act in their favor from regulating artificial intelligence as a whole.

Trump on AI: I’ve never liked the word artificial. I don’t know what artificials are. I think they ought to change the name. I’ve always said that’s a lousy name to have. Artificial anything. pic.twitter.com/wMmaU6iaIq — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 28, 2025

He had said, “We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race.”

It seems the MAGA Republicans, in the wake of the situation, have sided with the progressives and are opposing the anti-regulation AI systems. Its unchecked expansion will surely have a profound impact on workers across the country.

Speaking with HuffPost, Senator Josh Hawley commented on the state regulation that Trump plans to implement on the matter. In his words, “I don’t think we are doing enough to protect workers. We need to do more because I’m confident Silicon Valley will get rich from this… But what about blue-collar workers in my state?”

On the other hand, one of Trump’s biggest allies, Steve Bannon, ended up whispering contradictory thoughts over the former’s ambitious AI plans. Speaking on his show, The War Room, he previously mentioned that America’s current situation with artificial intelligence would inevitably lead to a job apocalypse. He added, “I’m a capitalist. This is not capitalism. This is corporatism and crony capitalism.”

Meanwhile, there is some more resistance from MAGA Republicans who are visibly uncomfortable with massive AI-driven data centers being constructed. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed one such opinion recently. She said, “Banning states from regulating AI for 10 years is a gift to Big Tech and a disaster for American workers and states’ rights.”

President Donald J. Trump launches the GENESIS MISSION – a national effort to accelerate scientific breakthroughs using AI and propel America into the GOLDEN AGE OF INNOVATION. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/S5KDlZ9Wg4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025

Another strong critic of Donald Trump’s AI conquest has been Senator Bernie Sanders, who has yet again highlighted that the result of this whole exercise will only mean more wealth and power for those at the top of the socio-economic ladder. The real cost, Sanders warns, could be America’s democratic ideals.

It must be noted that, following the U.S. President’s signal of precedence on artificial intelligence, many tech companies have already announced massive layoffs. Economists across the globe are now sure that the United States might be entering a recession, and that conditions are becoming increasingly critical for workers as AI stands to replace manual labor.