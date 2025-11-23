Trump Warns Zelenskyy as Leaked Plan Sparks Fury: “One Way or Another, We’ll Get It Ended”

President Donald Trump is seemingly building up the political pressure again on Kyiv, stating that his controversial peace plans might not work out and has even warned that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn’t take it he can “fight his little heart out.”

Trump spoke outside the White House on Saturday morning, and highlighted that this proposal isn’t his “final offer,” and even as a coalition of Ukraine’s Western backers states that the draft requires serious fixing. “No, we’d like to get to peace. One way or another, we’ll get it ended,” he said, pushing for a resolution by November 27

Journalist: What will happen if Zelensky does not agree with your peace plan? Trump: Then he can continue to fight with all his might. pic.twitter.com/OaKVUQ49W0 — Scott (@scottbolshevik) November 23, 2025

Trump even said that, if he had been the President back when the war started, it “never would have happened.” However, the situation took a turn when Republican Senator Mike Rounds told reporters that Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, privately said that the 28-point plan was “a Russian-sourced document.” The State Department is yet to comment on this, and till then, matters remain a bit foggy over the already shaken proposal.

Top security officials from the US, Britain, France, Germany as well as Ukraine are likely to be in Geneva on Sunday for a crunch meeting to clean the plan. Zelenskyy, on the contrary, has issued one of his bleakest warnings, stating that Ukraine is facing “one of the most difficult moments in our history.” Kyiv is seeing this particular US document going hand-in-hand with Moscow’s interests.

Reports say that the reply is sought at Washington by November 27, and Putin astonishingly called the proposal a possible “basis” for a settlement. Multiple G20 nations in a joint settlement have stated the plan as “a basis which will require additional work,” stressing that global borders “must not be changed by force.” People are also concerned by proposed troop caps, which might leave Ukraine unable to defend itself

The Most Controversial Parts

Leaked details show the plan would force Ukraine to pull back from parts of eastern Donetsk it still controls while effectively accepting Russian control over Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea. It also freezes front-line positions in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, limits Ukraine’s military to 600,000 troops, and stations European fighter jets in Poland as a security buffer.

In exchange, Russia would gradually regain access to the global economy, including the lifting of sanctions — and potentially, an invite to rejoin the G7. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he voiced concerns to both Zelenskyy and Trump at the G20 summit, especially about capping Ukraine’s troop levels. “Kyiv must be able to defend itself,” he warned.