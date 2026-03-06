Trump Warns Next War Could Start ‘Pretty Soon’

President Donald Trump warned that another conflict could start soon as the United States continues military operations related to the growing war with Iran.

Trump made this statement during a conversation with CNN’s Dana Bash. He talked about the ongoing Middle East conflict and suggested that more military action could happen in the near future. “The next new war is going to be pretty soon,” Trump said while discussing developments related to the Iran crisis.

His comments come as U.S. forces remain involved in an escalating fight with Iran. American and allied operations have targeted Iranian military bases and missile sites to weaken Tehran’s military presence in the region.

Trump’s remarks implied that the administration may already be considering conflicts beyond the current one. He also brought up Cuba, calling the communist-controlled country unstable and predicting political change there soon.

“Cuba is going to fall pretty soon,” Trump said, mentioning that the country “wants to make a deal.”

The president attributed worsening conditions on the island to U.S. economic pressure, which has led to fuel shortages and financial strain due to Venezuela’s decreased support for Havana. Trump also noted his intention to send Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban American and a long-time critic of the Cuban government, to lead negotiations if possible.

🚨BREAKING: Trump says he’s deploying Marco Rubio to Cuba after saying the country is “going to fall” pic.twitter.com/zNDGDtrfIF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 6, 2026

Trump suggested that the administration’s main focus remains the war with Iran. Speaking at a White House event earlier this week, he told supporters that the United States wants to “finish this one first,” referring to the conflict in the Middle East, before looking at other issues.

The Iran conflict has escalated in recent weeks, with U.S. military actions including strikes on Iranian missile sites, naval assets, and military infrastructure. Pentagon officials state that the campaign aims to weaken Iran’s ability to launch missile attacks.

Iran has responded with missile and drone strikes across the region, targeting U.S. allies and American military positions. Several U.S. service members have died in retaliatory strikes tied to the fighting and Trump said that there will likely be more.

The conflict has also raised global concerns about the risk of a larger regional war. Military analysts warn that direct confrontation between the United States and Iran could draw other countries into the conflict.

Trump has adopted a strong stance when discussing the situation. In earlier comments, he warned Iran of harsh consequences if it continued to attack U.S. interests or allied forces in the area.

Despite his tough talk, administration officials have tried to clarify that current military goals remain limited. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the United States ‘ mission is not going beyond disabling Iran’s missile systems and military facilities.

However, Trump’s comments about a potential new conflict have attracted attention, as they suggest the administration may be considering other geopolitical issues.

Foreign policy experts note that Trump has frequently pointed to Cuba as a place where political change could happen soon. His statements also come as Cuba continues to face severe economic struggles, widespread power outages, and shortages of food and fuel.

For now, the White House maintains that its focus is on the war with Iran and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East. It remains unclear whether it will turn into a long war of attrition, which will destabilize the global economy.