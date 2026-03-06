Trump Warns He May Drop ‘Mother of All Bombs’ On Iran

President Donald Trump signaled that the most powerful phase of the war with Iran may still be ahead as American airpower surges toward the region and U.S. military leaders warn that the bombing campaign is set to expand.

Trump said earlier this week that the United States has not yet unleashed its full force against Iran. “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened,” Trump warned, suggesting that a much larger phase of the operation could soon begin.

Military experts say the buildup could involve the deployment of some of the most powerful conventional weapons in the U.S. arsenal, according to a Daily Mail report. Analysts believe certain American bombers could be used to deploy the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb — widely known as the “Mother of All Bombs.”

US stealth bombers land at UK bases for 'the big one': Hegseth warns of 'dramatic surge' in attacks on Iran after Trump hints they could drop the 'mother of all bombs' pic.twitter.com/TQGxLnso60 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) March 6, 2026

The enormous weapon weighs roughly ten tons and is capable of blasting craters more than 1,000 feet across, destroying tunnels and underground bunkers while collapsing nearby structures such as bridges and infrastructure into the massive crater left behind by the explosion.

Military preparations appear to be accelerating as reports indicate that some of the U.S. Air Force’s largest strategic bombers are moving toward key overseas bases. America’s stealth bomber fleet — including B-1, B-2 and B-52 aircraft — is reportedly heading toward Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, placing powerful long-range strike aircraft closer to Iranian targets.

The bombers, some costing up to $2 billion each, are designed for long-range missions and can penetrate deep into hostile territory while evading detection. Their arrival has fueled speculation that the large-scale attack Trump has referred to as “the big one” could soon be underway.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the United States is preparing to increase its military presence and the tempo of operations. “When we say more to come, it’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities, and it’s more bomber pulses more frequently,” Hegseth said while discussing the expanding campaign.

Is 'the big one' coming? US stealth bombers set to arrive at UK air base as Trump warns Iran https://t.co/kBOcaKO9eE pic.twitter.com/hOi5rLzFEY — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2026

The warnings come after U.S. raids reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eliminated much of the regime’s top military leadership earlier in the conflict. Following those strikes, Trump issued a direct warning to Iran’s remaining forces.

The president told Iranian soldiers they must “surrender or die” as American operations continue. Meanwhile, dramatic scenes unfolded in central Tehran on Friday as one of the largest explosions of the war so far struck the Iranian capital.

Witnesses reported deafening blasts and towering columns of smoke and fire after a massive strike hit the Moqaddad base belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards. Video footage from the scene shows bombs raining down across the city while Tehran’s iconic Azadi Tower is visible in the background as explosions light up the skyline.

Debris was thrown across large portions of the city center as the powerful blasts tore through the area. Some witnesses claimed they saw bodies thrown more than 100 feet into the air by the force of the explosions.

Military analysts believe the strikes may signal the beginning of a new phase of the campaign. Experts say Trump’s reference to “the big one” likely points to a major escalation in U.S. bombing sorties over Iran within the next 24 to 48 hours.

That escalation, analysts say, could involve heavier bombing waves and the potential use of America’s most powerful conventional weapons as the United States seeks to dismantle Iran’s remaining military capabilities.

As strategic bombers move into position and the tempo of attacks increases, the coming days could determine whether the United States launches the large-anticipated strike Trump has warned may soon arrive.