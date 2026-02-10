Trump Warned His $4 Billion Debt Puts Global Institution on the Brink

The United Nations urged the Trump administration on Monday to clarify when it will pay nearly $4 billion in overdue U.N. bills and how much will be sent. U.N. officials warn that the organization could face a cash shortage within months.

“We’re waiting to see when payments will be made and in what amount,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at U.N. headquarters, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. is the largest debtor and the U.N. states that Washington owes about $2.2 billion to the regular operating budget, including roughly $767 million assessed for 2026. The U.S. also owes about $1.8 billion for peacekeeping, the AP reported. Reuters mentioned that U.N. officials estimated U.S. arrears at about $2.19 billion for the regular budget, $2.4 billion for peacekeeping, and $43.6 million for U.N. tribunals as of early February.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that unpaid assessments from member states, primarily the U.S., threaten essential operations. In a recent letter to member nations, he stated the regular budget could run out of money by July if countries do not pay, according to the AP. Reuters similarly reported Guterres warning of an “imminent financial collapse” and noted that the U.S. accounts for over 95% of the outstanding contributions to the regular budget.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said last week that the United States plans to make an initial payment within weeks. He described it as a notable first payment that would address arrears while promoting reforms at the world body, according to Reuters. On Monday, U.N. officials said they still did not know the payment amount or how it would be allocated, according to Reuters.

The financial strain has already impacted the daily management of the U.N. AP reported that U.N. leaders have implemented measures to slow spending and manage cash flow, warning that prolonged delays could disrupt staffing, contractor payments, travel, and meeting schedules.

The issue of arrears is part of a larger conflict between the Trump administration and multilateral institutions. AP reported that the U.S. has withdrawn from some U.N.-affiliated organizations, including UNESCO and the World Health Organization. It has also criticized what it views as duplicated functions across U.N. agencies. Reuters noted that Waltz pointed out overlaps on topics like climate policy and argued the U.N. needs structural changes to become more efficient.

U.N. officials have also highlighted the potential legal consequences of continued nonpayment. According to Article 19 of the U.N. Charter, a member state can lose its vote in the General Assembly if its arrears reach or exceed the amount owed for the past two full years, unless the assembly determines that the failure to pay was due to circumstances beyond the member’s control. AP reported that Venezuela, the second-largest debtor in the regular budget, has already lost its voting rights because of unpaid dues.

The U.N. stated that 55 member states met their 2026 regular budget obligations by the February 8 deadline, according to Reuters. This shows that most countries pay on time, even as the largest contributor falls behind.

For now, U.N. officials want specific details from Washington, not just general promises. Dujarric’s comments came as diplomats and staff await information on whether the U.S. payment will only cover part of the arrears or include current-year assessments and peacekeeping accounts that fund operations worldwide.