Trump Wants to Get His Hair Cut at a Black Barbershop, “I’d Pay a Lot of Money for That Haircut”

Former President Donald Trump has made headlines yet again with an unconventional approach to win over Black voters. During a recent interview, Trump expressed his desire to get a haircut at a Black barbershop, claiming they could make his hair ‘look better.’ The unexpected remark is just one part of Trump's broader effort to connect with Black voters, especially in cities like Chicago and Detroit, where he’s campaigning heavily. His comments came during an interview with Fox News host Lawrence Jones, who had visited a Black barbershop in Chicago.

As per Mediaite, when asked, if he would engage with communities at the grassroots level, Trump answered, “I am going to be doing that. I like that guy, and I like those people in— I watched yesterday as you did it. You are doing fantastically, by the way. I watched yesterday as you did the interviews. Those are great people. Those people just want safety. They don’t want much. He wants to run his barbershop. The people that were getting the haircut— I was thinking about maybe going there myself because...I like the work, maybe...they [can] make my hair look better. I’d pay a lot of money for that haircut.”

Lawrence Jones talks to voters in Chicago barbershops: 'A 50-50 race'



-The economy is bad right now. Inflation is killing us. And the border is a huge issue for the men that I spoke with. And it's very insulting for them to be struggling and working hard, and then you decide… pic.twitter.com/YMgyuApTfQ — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) August 21, 2024

He added, “But you know, honestly, those are great people...those are hardworking people. They’re strong. They’re tough. And they know they’re being conned by the Democrats. You have a corrupt political system in Chicago. Look at your governor— the governor is an incompetent guy. He was thrown out of the family business. He was— Hyatt Hotels. I was partners with them years ago in a job in New York. They threw him out of the business. I know the family very well. They threw him out because they didn’t want him in the business...He has money. He ends up being governor. He’s incompetent.”

But underneath the rambling, there’s a serious strategy at play. Trump’s campaign has been making a concerted effort to reach out to Black voters, a demographic that has traditionally leaned heavily Democratic. His appearance at the predominantly Black 180 Church in Detroit, where he launched the ‘Black Americans for Trump’ coalition, was a clear indication that he is serious about courting the electorate, as reported by CNN.

The former President further explained, “Look, the Chicago and the whole Illinois thing is very, very corrupt, but we’re putting a big play there…They’re really upset and I watch the mothers on your show this morning before we went on...so sad. They’ve given up on life. You have the worst prosecutors. They go after guys like me...because I question the elections and things like that…Chicago, 20 years ago, was a great city. I built a great building in Chicago. In fact, I see it every time they do the skyline. But Chicago has gone really wrong, and I think I’m going to get a tremendous amount of votes from Chicago.”