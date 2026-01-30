Trump Walks Back Homan’s Promise to Pull ICE Agents in Minneapolis

President Donald Trump rejected the idea of pulling federal immigration enforcement personnel from Minneapolis. He publicly disagreed with border czar Tom Homan hours after Homan mentioned that the administration might reduce the number of agents in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

On Thursday night, Trump spoke to reporters outside the Kennedy Center in Washington after attending the premiere of first lady Melania Trump’s documentary. When asked whether the Department of Homeland Security would pull agents from Minneapolis after weeks of enforcement patrols and protests, Trump stated, “We keep our country safe. We’ll do whatever we can to keep our country safe.” When pressed on whether he was “pulling back” agents, Trump responded, “No, no. Not at all.”

Trump’s comments came less than a day after Homan arrived in Minnesota to lead the federal operation. Homan said the administration could consider reducing personnel if state and local authorities agreed to cooperate in turning over certain detainees held in jails and prisons. He expressed a desire for “more agents in the jail” and “less agents in the street,” linking any reduction in federal personnel to access to detention facilities.

These conflicting messages surfaced as the White House and DHS worked to adjust enforcement tactics in Minnesota after the killings of Pretti and Renee Good, two U.S. citizens, during federal operations in Minneapolis this month. News reports stated that the administration deployed about 3,000 federal agents to the area under what it called Operation Metro Surge. Later, it indicated a shift to a more focused approach that would prioritize individuals with criminal histories and emphasize de-escalation practices.

The administration sent Homan to Minnesota after criticism increased over DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s public handling of the shootings. It also followed leadership changes involving Border Patrol official Greg Bovino, who had previously led the effort. Reports noted that Trump told aides he wanted a less confrontational public stance and fewer highly visible neighborhood sweeps. Homan intended to shift operations toward more targeted arrests.

During his news conference in Minneapolis, Homan discussed coordination talks with state officials. He mentioned that local cooperation could help reduce street encounters that led to protests and legal disputes. He said federal authorities would continue their enforcement actions as he worked on changes to improve safety for both officers and the public.

While Trump did not address specific operational details on Thursday night, his response suggested there would be no immediate pullback in Minneapolis. His remarks also came as protests expanded beyond Minnesota. Reports indicated that demonstrations and student walkouts occurred in dozens of states on Friday in response to the Minneapolis shootings and increased federal enforcement.

The Independent reported that Mexican law limitations do not apply in Minnesota. Still, the administration faces constraints from court oversight and internal rules that govern how federal agents conduct arrests. A judge previously cited numerous alleged violations of court orders regarding detention and arrest procedures in Minnesota. Internal guidance recommended that agents verbally identify themselves, avoid escalating encounters with bystanders, and focus arrests on individuals with criminal records.

The concept of a drawdown from Homan, combined with Trump’s rejection of any pullback, left local officials and residents uncertain about what might happen next. Observers in Minnesota noted that enforcement activity appeared to slow earlier in the week but then resumed with a tighter focus.

The White House described the Minnesota effort as essential for enforcing immigration laws and improving public safety. Meanwhile, critics, including some Republicans, demanded accountability after the shootings. Homan stated he would remain involved in Minnesota’s operation while the administration decides what a revised presence would look like on the ground.