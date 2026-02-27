Trump Urged To Declare National Emergency To Lock Down Midterms

President Donald Trump’s allies are advancing a sweeping proposal aimed at safeguarding the integrity of U.S. elections ahead of the 2026 midterms. With control of Congress at stake, pro-Trump legal strategists have drafted a potential executive order that would declare a national emergency tied to election security concerns. Supporters say the move would allow the president to take decisive steps to protect American voters and prevent foreign interference.

Mike Johnson: “If we lost the midterms — heaven forbid, if we lost the majority in the House — it would be the end of the Trump presidency in a real effect.” pic.twitter.com/kgeyB6W22I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

The 17-page draft order, authored by Trump ally Ivan Raiklin and attorney Ticktin, argue that immediate action is warranted. “There is now clear and compelling evidence from court cases and forensic analysis that these threats have not been mitigated but instead have intensified,” reads the draft.

It goes on to state, “This constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” The proposed order would invoke presidential authority under the National Emergencies Act and expand federal oversight of election procedures without requiring congressional approval, going beyond measures outlined in pending legislation such as the SAVE Act. Under the framework being circulated, Trump would implement nationwide voter identification requirements, sharply restrict or eliminate mail-in voting, and require that ballots be counted by hand.

Ticktin acknowledged in comments to The Washington Post that election administration has traditionally fallen under the authority of Congress and the states. However, he argued that the circumstances described in the draft justify executive intervention. “But here we have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes,” he claimed. “That causes a national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it.” In his view, vulnerabilities linked to mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines have served as potential avenues for foreign meddling.

According to ABC News, Trump has personally reviewed the draft document. Ticktin also said he has had “certain coordination” with the White House regarding the proposal. In a statement, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson reinforced the administration’s position on election safeguards.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring that Americans have full confidence in the administration of elections, and that includes totally accurate and up-to-date voter rolls free of errors and unlawfully registered non-citizen voters,” Jackson said. She added, “The President has urged Congress to pass the SAVE Act and other legislative proposals that would establish a uniform standard of photo ID for voting, prohibit no-excuse mail-in voting, and end the practice of ballot harvesting.”

Supporters of the initiative argue that the president has both the constitutional authority and the responsibility to respond to what they describe as ongoing vulnerabilities in election systems. They point to concerns raised in previous election cycles about ballot harvesting, mail-in ballot security, and foreign cyber threats. The draft framework lays out measures that would direct federal agencies to assess risks, coordinate with states, and implement protective standards where national security interests are implicated.

Trump has consistently emphasized election integrity as a cornerstone issue of his political platform. He has repeatedly called for strict voter ID requirements and more transparent ballot-counting procedures, saying such reforms are essential to restoring confidence in the democratic process. Allies say the emergency declaration concept reflects that longstanding commitment.

The proposal has sparked debate among legal scholars and political observers, with some questioning whether a national emergency declaration related to elections would withstand judicial scrutiny. Backers counter that the Constitution grants the executive branch authority to respond to extraordinary national security threats and that the courts would ultimately weigh in on the scope of that authority.

The draft order also references concerns about foreign actors potentially exploiting decentralized election systems. Proponents argue that safeguarding midterm elections is critical not only for partisan balance but for the stability of American governance as a whole.

While it remains unclear whether Trump will formally adopt the draft language, discussions surrounding the proposal highlight the administration’s aggressive posture toward election security reform. Trump’s allies say the president is determined to use every lawful tool available to ensure what they describe as free, fair, and secure elections.

As the 2026 midterms approach, the national emergency proposal underscores how central election integrity remains to Trump’s political strategy. Whether implemented or not, the draft has already intensified conversations about executive authority, federalism, and the balance between state-run elections and national security oversight.