Trump Unleashes Historic Education Funding, Expands School Choice For America’s Most Vulnerable Children

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping fiscal year 2026 education funding measure, pairing what the White House calls the “biggest regulatory relief in history” with significant federal education investments designed to expand opportunity for students across the country.

The newly signed budget legislation funds key federal education priorities while advancing the Trump long-standing commitment to school choice. According to Higher Ed Dive, the measure outlines federal education spending levels for fiscal 2026, continuing support for K-12 programs and higher education initiatives while reshaping regulatory frameworks.

Secretary Linda McMahon: President Trump “wants to make sure that there is equal access to quality education for every student in our country — which is why he is such a proponent of school choice.” “He doesn’t believe that ANY child should be trapped in a failing school.” pic.twitter.com/SwzVCNYEfI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2025

In announcing the broader agenda, the White House declared that President Trump has delivered the “biggest regulatory relief in history,” emphasizing efforts to reduce federal red tape across agencies, including the Department of Education. The administration said the regulatory rollbacks are designed to return control to states, local communities, and parents.

“President Trump is restoring common sense to Washington and empowering American families,” the White House stated, highlighting reforms aimed at increasing flexibility in education funding and administration.

Central to the Trump education platform is school choice — a policy he has repeatedly described as essential to leveling the playing field for children trapped in underperforming or unsafe schools. The administration has framed expanded school choice as a civil rights issue, arguing that students should not be limited by their ZIP code.

Trump has consistently said that every child “deserves access to a great education,” and his FY2026 education framework reinforces that message by maintaining federal support for students while encouraging innovation and parental control.

According to the Higher Ed Dive report, the fiscal 2026 package funds major federal education programs, including Title I grants for low-income students and special education funding under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The legislation also continues support for Pell Grants and other higher education assistance programs.

At the same time, the White House emphasized that regulatory reform will allow schools and institutions to operate more efficiently. “This Administration is cutting burdensome regulations that have stifled growth and innovation,” the White House said, noting that agencies have been directed to eliminate rules deemed duplicative or unnecessary.

The administration argues that streamlining regulations will free up resources that can be directed toward classrooms rather than compliance costs. In education, that means giving states greater authority to allocate funds in ways that best meet the needs of their students.

Trump just said “the path to the American dream has always been education” “School choice is the civil rights issue of our time.” pic.twitter.com/EjGeW3F3VJ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 25, 2020

Trump has repeatedly underscored the importance of school choice in providing equal access to quality education. He has said that children in struggling districts should have “the same chance at success as any other child in America,” pointing to charter schools, education savings accounts, and voucher-style programs as tools to achieve that goal.

Supporters of the policy say expanded choice empowers parents and creates competition that can drive improvement across the education system. The White House has described the president’s approach as one that “puts parents back in charge.”

In addition to K-12 initiatives, the FY2026 funding framework continues federal backing for colleges and universities while aligning with Trump’s broader push to reduce regulatory oversight. The administration has said its reforms aim to hold institutions accountable while ensuring students have access to affordable pathways to degrees and job training.

The White House emphasized that the regulatory relief effort extends beyond education, describing it as a government-wide initiative to eliminate what it calls unnecessary constraints on American growth. “We are unleashing prosperity by removing barriers that never should have existed,” the statement said.

Taken together, the fiscal 2026 education funding package and the administration’s regulatory overhaul represent a cornerstone of the Trump domestic agenda. By pairing sustained federal investment with expanded school choice and reduced bureaucratic constraints, the president is positioning his education policy as one focused on opportunity, parental empowerment, and access for students regardless of income or geography.

As implementation begins, administration officials say the ultimate measure of success will be whether children in struggling schools gain access to safer environments and higher-quality instruction — delivering on the pledge by President Trump to ensure that every American student has a fair shot at a brighter future.