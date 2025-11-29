Trump-Tied Investments Nosedive, Wiping Out the MAGA Faithful’s Wallets

Stocks and cryptocurrencies linked to Donald Trump have significantly dropped over the past year, leaving many of his loyal backers facing losses instead of the big gains they once hoped for.

Front and center is Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social and the shiny symbol of Trump’s hopes for a market empire. Since Trump’s return to the White House, the stock has plunged about 75 percent from its inauguration day price, wiping out billions in paper gains for small investors who bought in believing the company’s fortunes would rise alongside Trump’s political power.

Trump Media still boasts a multibillion dollar valuation, but the numbers under the hood tell a very different story, user growth is sluggish and revenue remains a fraction of what mainstream platforms pull in. For the people who treated DJT stock as both an investment and a show of allegiance, the past year has been a rude reminder that markets don’t reward sentiment.

If you bought Trump stock in January, you’ve lost 3x your investment.

(But don’t worry.. you can buy more when your DOGE check shows up.) pic.twitter.com/67JxX8o9CG — Danny 🌊 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ScooterTrash10) November 12, 2025

Crypto, which once looked like the turbocharged side of the Trump trade, has fallen even harder, per WSJ. A Trump themed token is down around 86 percent since inauguration day, and a Melania-inspired coin has crashed by roughly 99 percent, leaving late buyers holding little more than a digital souvenir. What was pitched as a direct play on Trump’s comeback has turned into a sea of red screens and empty promises.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) reported a $54 million quarterly loss for Q3 2025, despite assets growing to $3.1 billion and improved operating cash flow.​ Chaired by President Donald J. Trump and led by CEO Devin Nunes (@RepDevinNunes), the company highlighted a robust… pic.twitter.com/OVqt4TYRAV — Block News International (@blocknewsint) November 10, 2025

Even the Trump family’s more polished crypto project, World Liberty Financial, has slumped. Its token has dropped about 40 percent since its debut in September. Plenty of cryptocurrencies have slipped in recent months, but this one stings in a specific way for loyalists who convinced themselves that anything touched by the Trump name would automatically rise.

The idea behind all of these bets was simple. If Trump won, then Trump aligned assets would surge. Traders, influencers, and everyday supporters poured money into DJT, novelty coins, and companies they assumed would thrive under Trump’s second term, like health care firms and private prison operators. A year into his presidency, that theory hasn’t held up. Some of those sectors have lagged, and the Trump branded plays have badly trailed the market.

Building an investment strategy around a political figure is a gamble, and once the excitement fades, the fundamentals are still there waiting to be judged. Earnings matter. Revenue matters. Hype alone can only push a stock or token so far before gravity takes over.

Could Trump themed assets bounce back? Sure. Markets are unpredictable, and speculative trades can come roaring back when momentum shifts. The MAGA faithfuls who invested at the peak, convinced that the Trump name was a sure path to easy money, may have played the wrong bet.