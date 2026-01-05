Trump Throws Lindsey Graham’s Attempt at Praise Back in His Face

Lindsey Graham has built a second career by praising Donald Trump, especially when the president needs allies to speak positively in public. Recently, the senator tried to flatter the president after the surprising operation in Venezuela. Trump dismissed the compliment in front of reporters, turning a moment meant for celebration into a quick and frosty correction.

While on Air Force One, Graham called Trump’s return to power “the biggest comeback ever” after winning reelection. Trump did not accept the praise, as he rejected the idea of a “comeback” and shifted the conversation back to his long-held claim about the 2020 election, insisting he did not see himself as needing a comeback in the first place.

Graham’s praise came right after the U.S. operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which dominated news and shocked people across the political spectrum. The Daily Beast pointed out that Graham had already been publicly celebrating the operation, both in media appearances and on social media, describing it as a display of strength.

A local ABC affiliate in South Carolina reported Graham calling the strikes and Maduro’s reported capture and indictment an “amazing achievement.” Graham is traveling with Trump and using the moment to extend the message beyond Venezuela, suggesting that Cuba’s communist government might be nearing its end following Maduro’s capture.

Lindsey Graham interrupts President Trump and gets checked 😂 Graham: “Can I just add something? When he first got elected in January, we met, you know, biggest comeback ever-” Trump: “You think so, really? I didn’t feel it was a comeback, actually. Because the first one [2020… pic.twitter.com/9MEAUidTBo — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 5, 2026

However, Trump’s dismissal showed the limits of flattery when it doesn’t resonate with him. On a day when Graham appeared ready to heap praise on Trump, the president redirected the focus to a grievance central to his public persona. The exchange was small, yet telling, with the senator offering praise and the president clarifying what kind of acknowledgment he truly values.

This incident happened amid mixed support within the Republican Party for what comes next. Many right-wing lawmakers praised the capture of Maduro, and some Republicans expressed concern about the possibility of another endless foreign conflict. Trump has shown no signs of slowing down as he has named even more potential targets.

For some conservatives, there is triumphant messaging about bringing Maduro into U.S. custody and reshaping the region. On the other side, there is a nervous undertone about escalation and how far Trump is willing to go. This uncertainty has been heightened by Trump’s recent comments to reporters about who is “in charge” in Venezuela and how the U.S. views its role there, which have kept the narrative alive.

For Graham, it was another reminder that loyalty to Trump is not just expected; it is also measured. Even a compliment can feel like a mistake if it doesn’t align with Trump’s preferred narrative about himself.

Graham didn’t only praise Trump in person, he also went on a media tour, praising the Venezuela raid. He shared a Fox interview on X, making sure to tag the president, writing: “The military operation in Venezuela showed America at her best, all thanks to our incredible men and women in uniform. Maduro miscalculated our Commander in Chief, and President @realDonaldTrump made clear he will not be trifled with.