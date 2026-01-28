Trump Threatens Iran With ‘Far Worse’ Attack if Nuclear Deal Fails

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that the United States could launch an attack that is “far worse” than the strikes he ordered against Iranian nuclear sites in June if Tehran does not agree to a new deal to limit its nuclear program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump mentioned that “a massive Armada is heading to Iran,” led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. He urged Iran to negotiate a “fair and equitable deal, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS,” adding that “time is running out.”

Trump connected this warning to last year’s U.S. operation against Iranian nuclear facilities. He said, “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL!” He referred to “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which he called “a major destruction of Iran,” and added, “The next attack will be far worse!”

CBS News reported that a U.S. official confirmed the USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Strike Group, which includes the carrier and three destroyers, had entered U.S. Central Command’s area, covering the Middle East and waters near Iran. However, the strike group had not necessarily reached its final deployment location.

CBS News noted that Trump had issued threats toward Iran for weeks, mainly related to Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests that began in late December. However, Wednesday’s post on Truth Social marked the first time he explicitly linked the carrier deployment to stalled nuclear negotiations.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations responded on social media Wednesday, stating it “stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests.” However, it warned that “if pushed,” Iran would “defend itself and respond like never before.” The mission also pointed out the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, noting those conflicts cost trillions of dollars and thousands of American lives.

Iranian military leaders reiterated their warnings that Iran would respond to any attack. CBS News reported that Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Iran’s army chief of staff and deputy coordinator, said the Iranian army is prepared to confront threats “on land, in the air, and at sea.” He warned that any enemy attack would lead to “severe damage.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran had not recently been in direct contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and had not pursued new negotiations with Washington. However, he said the two sides remain connected through intermediaries. Araghchi also claimed that diplomacy would not work “through military threats” and argued negotiations must happen on an “equal footing” and with “mutual respect,” according to Iranian media cited by CBS News.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018 during his first term. That deal required monitoring and limits on uranium enrichment. CBS News reported that, despite European efforts to keep the agreement alive after the U.S. withdrawal, Iran gradually moved away from its obligations and expanded its nuclear activities in the years that followed.

Wednesday’s warning revived the possibility of renewed U.S. military action directly linked to nuclear talks and occurred as U.S. forces increased their presence in the region with the carrier strike group moving into Central Command’s area.