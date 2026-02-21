Trump Threatens ‘Even Stronger’ Moves to Save Tariffs: “I Can Destroy The Country”

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he plans to take new trade actions, including a temporary global tariff, after the Supreme Court struck down his previous tariff program. He claimed the ruling clarified presidential power instead of limiting it.

Speaking at the White House, Trump criticized the court’s reasoning. He mentioned other authorities he believes still exist for a president. “In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I’m even allowed to impose an embargo that destroys a foreign country. I can embargo. I can do anything I want, but I can’t charge $1,” Trump said.

Trump argued that the decision “made a president’s ability to both regulate trade and impose tariffs more powerful and clearer rather than less.”

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed broad global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law meant for national emergencies. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision.

Trump responded sharply to the ruling. “I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” he said after calling the decision “terrible” and “totally defective.”

Within hours, Trump took steps to replace some of the duties that the court invalidated. Reuters reported that Trump signed executive orders late Friday to impose a new 10% import duty on goods from all trading partners for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. The new tariffs are set to begin on Tuesday.

Reuters also reported that the executive orders ended the collection of the now-banned duties and maintained exemptions that had already been in place for certain categories. These include aerospace products, passenger cars, some light trucks, USMCA-compliant goods from Mexico and Canada, pharmaceuticals, and specific critical minerals and agricultural products.

Section 122 has not been used before. The provision allows a president to impose duties of up to 15% for up to 150 days on any countries to address significant balance-of-payments issues. It requires congressional approval for an extension after that period.

Trump mentioned that his administration would start additional actions under other trade laws. Reuters reported that he ordered new country-specific investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. He also referred to other tools, including Section 232 national security authorities, that could support new tariffs after investigations.

“We have alternatives, great alternatives,” Trump said regarding other legal tools. “Could be more money. We’ll take in more money and we’ll be a lot stronger for it,” he added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the new 10% duties and potential tariffs under other statutes would leave tariff revenue “virtually unchanged” in 2026. “We will get back to the same tariff level for the countries. It will just be in a less direct and slightly more complicated manner,” Bessent told Fox News.

The court ruling also raised questions about refunds for duties collected under the invalidated program. Roughly $175 billion in tariff revenue collected over the past year could be subject to potential refunds, based on estimates provided by Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists.

When asked if he would refund those duties, Trump said the issue would likely be litigated for two to five years.