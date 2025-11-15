Trump Threatens $5 Billion BBC Lawsuit Over ‘Deceptive’ Panorama Edit

Donald Trump is ready to take it to the limit against the BBC with a huge legal brawl. Reports say that the President will sue the broadcaster for a whopping five billion dollars, concerning the fact that he was in a deceptively edited Panorama clip of his January 6 speech. Trump talked with the reporters and said, “We’ll sue them for anywhere between $1bn and $5bn, probably sometime next week.”

“I think I have to do it,” Trump insisted. “They cheated. They changed the words coming out of my mouth.” Talking about the Panorama edit, it features it comprised of a couple of distant moments in Trump’s 2021 speech, which created an impression to which he said, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol… and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.” This backlash resulted in the resignations of several BBC workers, including BBC Director General Tim Davie and News chief Deborah Turness.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump confirms on Air Force One that he will be SUING Fake News BBC for up to $5 BILLION dollars TIME TO BANKRUPT THEM pic.twitter.com/bl2gmqlzOC — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 15, 2025

And with regard to all these, Trump has given multiple threats, though there hasn’t been any lawsuit filed yet, but according to him, it will emerge soon. He said that the behavior of the organization was “egregious” and even “worse than the Kamala thing.” By this, he referred to his earlier dust-up with CBS’s 60 Minutes, which eventually concluded with Paramount paying $16 million.

However, it doesn’t seem like the BBC is ready to back down. The broadcaster, in a formal response, said that it restricted the documentary to UK audiences, and also insisted that the video was for a time. They denied any sort of malice, as well as argued that the US President can’t claim harm legally because he was re-elected afterward.

A GB News presenter has said the BBC should hand “several million pounds” of licence-fee payers money to Donald Trump. We must defend our BBC from those who want to destroy it. pic.twitter.com/DgHJkVol2K — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 14, 2025

Reports also say that Samir Shah, the BBC chair, also sent a personal apology letter to the White House, but on the contrary, the corporation is keeping up with the fact that there’s no valid defamation case. They have highlighted that political speech enjoys heavy protection under US law. Adding fuel to the fire, a second questionable BBC edit has come up, this time on Newsnight in 2022, which surfaced just hours before the Panorama apology, raising fresh questions about the broadcaster’s handling of Trump-related material.

For now, all eyes are on Trump, and whether he follows through with the multibillion-dollar legal thunderstorm he’s promised to unleash. Tensions are high between two giants of different industries, and when Donald Trump has entry into the scene, it doesn’t seem like the fight will be over soon. But as mentioned, if legal constraints are concerned, the BBC has the upper hand.