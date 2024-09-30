Trump-Themed Celebration for 4-Year-Old Leaves Internet Stunned as People Call It a 'Freaking Cult'

When it comes to children's birthday parties, themes are the way to go. From superheroes to cartoon characters, most four-year-olds dream of celebrating with their favorite childhood icons. One little boy named Tyner, however, recently had a much more unconventional birthday celebration. For his fourth birthday, his family threw him a Donald Trump-themed party. Yes, you read that right: a toddler’s birthday, complete with political overtones, MAGA hats, and 'Trump 202Fourth' puns.

It’s a FREAKING CULT!!! Omg this poor child is first of all, named Tyner (wtf) and secondly a TRUMP themed party for a FOUR YEAR OLD?! They’re just certifiable at this point. Feel sorry for this kid. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NAqa0zYqPK — LJ (@LoriMagori) September 24, 2024

As per Your Tango, TikToker Chloe Avinson, Tyner’s mom, proudly documented the entire affair, which quickly went viral. The bizarre theme left many online scratching their heads. In place of balloons featuring familiar cartoon faces, this party boasted red, white, and blue decorations emblazoned with references to the 45th president. A life-sized cardboard cutout of Trump presided over the festivities, while pictures of Tyner were juxtaposed with those of the former president. Even the food followed the MAGA theme, with phrases such as 'Kernels of Truth' popcorn and 'Red Wave Punch,' 'Chicken Salad, Not Your Cat' sandwiches, and 'Freedom Chips.'

i’m screaming who the fuck; firstly, does a trump themed birthday party, secondly FOR THEIR 4 YEAR OLD CHILD. i’m like in genuine shock pic.twitter.com/mcAefDaDlj — kaiya | 🇵🇸 (@iodizzi) September 25, 2024

As per The Mary Sue, while the parents appeared delighted by their themed masterpiece, the question on many people’s minds was: how much did Tyner really want this? As per one research report, “Roughly eight-in-ten parents who were Republican or leaned toward the Republican Party (81%) had teens who also identified as Republicans or leaned that way. And about nine-in-ten parents who were Democratic or leaned Democratic (89%) had teens who described themselves the same way.”

Someone got a Trump themed birthday party for their FOUR year old. I’m sorry but this is weird https://t.co/F6QPZ7xKVD pic.twitter.com/6s56Iczxnn — Sandra’s fan (@dayoconnor1930) September 25, 2024

Party guests like Lauren Cleveland seemed to thoroughly enjoy the event. Cleveland even posted videos flaunting the decor and food, complete with patriotic music and MAGA shirts. It was clear that the adults were more invested in the theme than Tyner, who simply looked like any other kid having fun at his birthday party. However, netizens were unforgiving and expressed concern about the parents imposing their political ideologies on him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

A viral video posted by TikTok user, Marlo Collins, humorously speculated, “All I can think is that the kid was like, ‘Mommy, I want to have a Spider-Man birthday party!’ And they were like, ‘No! No, Tyner. We are doing Trump-themed, and you are going to love it.’” In agreement, another added, “I am just imagining Tyner showing his therapist these photos in 15 years.” In a similar vein, one remarked, “It’s a freaking cult. Oh my god, this poor child is, first of all, named Tyner (wt-), and secondly a Trump-themed party for a FOUR-YEAR-OLD?! They’re just certifiable at this point. Feel sorry for this kid.” Others on X, added, “I am screaming who the f-ck; firstly, does a trump-themed birthday party, secondly FOR THEIR 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD. I am like in genuine shock.”