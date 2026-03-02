Trump Teases $2,000 Rebate Checks ‘Commitment’ in Email to Supporters

President Donald Trump’s campaign sent an email to supporters this week, suggesting he could provide $2,000 rebate checks to Americans. However, it did not include a timeline or any legal details about how the payments would be made, but teased committing to it.

In the email dated Feb. 27, which came from an address labeled “President Trump,” the campaign asked recipients if they supported returning tariff revenues to taxpayers. It stated that Trump “may make the commitment” to send rebate checks funded by tariff revenue, according to a message reviewed by Newsweek. The text criticized Democrats for opposing the tariff plan, blaming them for blocking the proposal.

The proposal links rebate checks to revenue from tariffs that Trump imposed after he took office. This funding method has faced legal challenges and has been discussed in a Supreme Court ruling. Last month, the court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected the legal authority the administration had cited to justify broad tariff actions. It concluded that the statute mentioned by the White House did not allow for wide-ranging tariff powers.

Since late 2025, Trump has suggested the idea of direct payments to Americans based on tariff revenue. He has presented them as a type of economic relief, calling the checks “tariff stimulus” or “dividends.” He believes that the United States is earning significant revenue from tariffs on foreign goods.

In past public comments, Trump said he was seriously looking at the payments but had not made any formal commitment. In an interview in early February, he stated he had not yet committed but might do so, citing tariff revenue as the source. He also commented on when the payments might happen, suggesting he expected them “toward the end of the year,” without specifying any dates.

Trump’s tariff policy, which he uses to support the idea of rebate checks, has faced scrutiny from lawmakers and economists. Critics have raised concerns about the proposal’s feasibility. They point out that tariff revenues go into the general federal budget, and issuing direct payments would likely need legislative approval.

Treasury officials and administration aides have given differing public statements about how a dividend proposal might work. A senior economic adviser suggested last year that tariff revenue could fund deductions or tax cuts instead of direct rebates, indicating that congressional approval might be necessary.

So far, no $2,000 rebate checks have been sent to Americans under any program tied to tariff revenue. The White House has not provided details on eligibility or the legal steps needed to implement the payments. Economists warn that any plan for direct payments using tariff revenue would face budgetary and legal challenges.

