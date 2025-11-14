Trump Team Furious as Democrat Declares Epstein Emails ‘Implicate the President’

Trump’s White House communications director, Steven Cheung, went after a Democratic lawmaker for raising questions about Donald Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of new emails associated with the late s– offender.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) made an appearance on CNN to discuss the recently released messages. She called them “extraordinarily explosive” and said “they implicate the president.”

“There’s discussion in the email that you just cited between Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein about the fact that he ‘had been the dog that didn’t bark,’ and they specifically are talking about the police,” Stansbury said. The New Mexico congresswoman, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, noted that Democrats on the panel released three new emails on Wednesday.

WHAT AN EMBARRASSMENT. “Democrat hoax” doesn’t work anymore. Trump thinks anyone who demands answers about the Epstein Files is “stupid” Cmon guys https://t.co/ZGHW8VJuF1 — jaden bennett (@bennettjadenn) November 12, 2025

“The question is, what did Donald Trump have on them? Was he engaged in these activities?” Stansbury added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said that a redacted name in the emails referred to Virginia Giuffre. Before her death, she clarified that Trump was not involved in her abuse. CNN host Brianna Keilar pressed Stansbury on that point. She asked whether Giuffre was the redacted name. Stansbury replied that Democrats received the emails already redacted, saying, “we don’t know” if the blacked-out name is actually Giuffre’s.

“Secondly, whether or not Virginia Giuffre has accused the president of wrongdoing, what I’d like to say to the American people is believe your eyes,” she said. Cheung later posted a clip of the CNN segment on X, and wrote, “DUMMY ALERT: @Rep_Stansbury may be the stupidest member of Congress.”

DUMMY ALERT: @Rep_Stansbury may be the stupidest member of Congress. That or she is a stone-cold liar. Either way, she beclowned herself on national television, flailing around like jellyfish (which doesn’t have a brain!) when confronted with the truth/facts. https://t.co/xLa5gg2g8x — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 13, 2025

“That or she is a stone-cold liar,” he added. “Either way, she beclowned herself on national television, flailing around like a jellyfish (which doesn’t have a brain!) when confronted with the truth/facts.” Stansbury’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Despite Trump’s past friendship with Epstein, some observers — including comedian Jon Stewart — believe any potential implication in the files is unlikely to sway his supporters.

“It could be the pictures of him and illegal sex-trafficked women from Epstein in a, like, forced human caterpillar in Bora Bora, and they’d find a way to say, ‘Well, but Hunter Biden’s laptop was worse, and Burisma, and it’s fake, and none of it ever happened,’” Stewart said on his podcast released Thursday.