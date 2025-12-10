Trump Team Eyes Kristi Noem Replacements as Romance Scandal Erupts

Donald Trump’s team is quietly exploring a possible shake-up within one of the administration’s most powerful agencies. Romance rumors involving Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her top adviser have turned into a political crisis. Publicly, the White House claims Noem’s job is secure, but privately, discussions about potential replacements have already started.

According to Politico, the situation intensified with renewed speculation about Noem’s rumored romantic relationship with Corey Lewandowski, a longtime Trump ally. This rumor has been called the capital’s “worst-kept secret.” Both Noem and Lewandowski, who are married to other people, have denied the allegations. However, the speculation has grown since Lewandowski joined Noem at the Department of Homeland Security, where he now serves as a senior adviser.

Noem has tried to dismiss the scandal with uneasy laughter when asked if Trump considered firing her over the rumors. She insists she is focused on her work and has “no indication” that her job is at risk. The roots of this controversy date back several years, with reports first emerging in 2021. Noem issued a strong denial then, accusing her political enemies of launching “disgusting” personal attacks. The controversy has never faded, especially as Lewandowski returned to the Trump administration.

Noem is responsible for carrying out some of Trump’s toughest immigration promises. Lewandowski’s influence within DHS raises concerns. Allies say he has been involved in personnel decisions and shaping policy discussions. Critics in the department describe the dynamic as unhealthy and destabilizing, adding new pressure to an agency already under intense scrutiny.

While Trump loyalists are not publicly calling for her removal, some officials privately admit that the scandal has become a distraction. It complicates her ability to lead a large national security agency during a critical time.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Fox News contributor and former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz has been mentioned as a possible successor. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has also been suggested. He is set to leave office in January and is seen by some Trump insiders as a polished executive who could step into a Cabinet role without causing immediate controversy.

Trump has a history of weathering controversies surrounding his political allies, and Noem has been one of his staunchest supporters on immigration. Yet even within Trump’s circle, loyalty has its limits, and the ongoing scandal is becoming a burden.

Noem has been viewed as a rising star in Republican politics, with national ambitions and the potential to run for higher office in 2028. However, as long as the romance rumors overshadow her public image, it becomes increasingly difficult for her to present herself as a disciplined leader who can handle crises.

There have been a lot of reports about others in Trump admin, such as Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi being on the list of people expected to be fired. Unlike Trump’s first term, he has not had any high-profile layoffs that were frequent back in 2017. Perhaps for Noem, they serve as a distraction which is keeping her from getting replaced for the meantime. When it comes to the polls, the ICE queen still enjoys high approval ratings among the GOP base but her net approval is among the lowest.