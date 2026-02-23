Trump Tasks FBI Director Kash Patel With U.S. Hockey Team’s Travel Plans Amid Backlash Over Viral Celebration

President Donald Trump has entrusted a very important task to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel. However, it does not involve national security. Rather, it is making travel arrangements for the U.S. Hockey Team after they secured Gold at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Patel was spotted celebrating with Team U.S.A. after their epic win. Videos of the FBI director chugging beers, hollering and expressing his immense joy over their win have gone viral online. However, that’s not what the internet has been abuzz about.

A recent video shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino featured a phone conversation between Trump and the U.S. Hockey Team – and, a very important instruction for Patel, which he happily accepted.

It appears that Trump knew about Patel’s whereabouts when he seemingly called him up to personally congratulate the team on their historic win. During the call, Trump commended the men’s U.S. hockey team for bagging gold after defeating Canada in the Winter Olympics. The president described their overall performance as “unbelievable” and mentioned that their team was “pretty good.”

Shortly after commending their efforts, Trump extended an invitation to the U.S. hockey team for the State of the Union address. The team was more than happy to accept the invitation.

During the call, Patel was suddenly mentioned when he was indirectly put in charge of the athletes’ travel arrangements. Trump suggested arranging a military chopper and then said that Patel would ensure they got to the “cool” union address. Additionally, Trump also instructed Patel to invite the women’s team as they too won gold at the Winter Olympics.

Trump said, “If you can work that out, I’d be honored to have you (at the Union address).” Patel initially seemed a awkward, or rather, surprised; but he quickly regained his composure and agreed with the president’s suggestion. The FBI director then replied, “I got it, boss. I got it. I’m.. on it!”

Trump, however, did not share an official comment about placing Patel in charge of the hockey team’s arrival on X or through his representatives online.

It didn’t take long for netizens to slam the president’s decision and Patel’s compliance in taking care of travel arrangements for the gold medalists.

For the very concerned media – yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026

Many flooded the comment section of Scavino’s post with memes and AI-generated pictures of Trump enjoying a game of ice hockey. Others urged Patel to focus on making important arrests rather than celebrating with the team and carrying out Trump’s new order.

There’s another reason why the Internet went overboard: Patel’s celebratory videos. As mentioned earlier, videos of Patel chugging beers and loudly cheering for the U.S. hockey team generated immense traction online. Many criticized him for his behavior and prompted him to stay focused on FBI-related tasks.

Patel addressed the viral videos on X and expressed his “love for America.” Patel explained how humbled he was when the team invited him to partake in the celebrations after their resounding victory. Patel dubbed America the greatest country and ice hockey the greatest sport in the world.