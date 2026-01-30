Trump Taps Kevin Warsh As Federal Reserve Chair Pick To Power ‘Golden Age of America’

President Donald Trump announced has selected former Federal Reserve Board governor Kevin Warsh to serve as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, a high-stakes move aimed at reshaping U.S. monetary policy and accelerating economic growth.

The announcement signals Trump’s intent to put a trusted economic heavyweight in one of the most powerful financial positions in the world. The Federal Reserve chair oversees the nation’s central bank, sets interest rate policy, and plays a decisive role in controlling inflation, employment levels, and overall stability of the economy. The position has enormous influence over mortgage rates, business lending, consumer borrowing, and the strength of the dollar.

Trump made clear he wants a Fed chair aligned with policies that promote growth, investment, and job creation — priorities he believes have been hindered under current leadership.

Kevin Warsh, a former Morgan Stanley banker who served on the Federal Reserve Board from 2006 to 2011, is widely viewed as a steady hand with deep experience navigating economic crises. He was part of the Fed during the 2008 financial collapse and later advised Republican presidents on economic policy.

In announcing the pick, Trump praised Warsh as “a strong believer in American growth” and someone who understands how monetary policy directly affects working families, businesses, and markets. Trump said Warsh brings “clarity, discipline, and common sense” to an institution he believes has drifted away from its core mission.

The Federal Reserve chair is responsible for guiding the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets benchmark interest rates. Those rates ripple through the entire economy, affecting everything from credit cards to home purchases. Lower rates generally encourage borrowing and investment, while higher rates tend to slow economic activity.

Trump has repeatedly criticized current Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to lower interest rates, arguing that the decision has unnecessarily restrained economic momentum. Trump has said high rates hurt homebuyers, small businesses, and manufacturers while putting the U.S. at a disadvantage against foreign competitors with looser monetary policies.

According to Trump, the Fed’s reluctance to cut rates has undercut efforts to supercharge growth and fully unleash what he calls the “Trump economy.” He has argued that inflation pressures have eased enough to justify rate reductions that would fuel expansion and wage growth.

Kevin Warsh has previously expressed concern about the Fed overextending its role and has emphasized the importance of predictable, growth-friendly monetary policy. Supporters say that makes him a natural fit for Trump’s economic vision.

The nomination sets up a potential shift in tone and direction at the central bank, which is designed to operate independently but has increasingly come under political scrutiny amid inflation battles and economic uncertainty.

If confirmed, Kevin Warsh would take over at a critical moment, with markets closely watching the Fed’s next moves and millions of Americans feeling the effects of borrowing costs in their daily lives.

For Donald Trump, the pick underscores how central economic leadership is to his broader agenda. By placing an ally at the helm of the Federal Reserve, the president is signaling that interest rates, growth, and economic confidence will remain front and center — and that he intends to ensure the country’s most powerful financial institution is led by someone he believes will put the American economy first.