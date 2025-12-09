Trump Supporting Podcaster Hates Women But Confirms Being A Celibate At 25

News

Women-hating podcaster Nick Fuentes is keen to get married but is still a celibate at 25!

trump supporter Nick Fuentes hates women and confirms he’s never slept with one
Nick Fuentes hates women and confirms he’s never slept with one (Image Credits: @FrontalForce/x)

Right-wing supporter and pro-Trump loyalist Nick Fuentes has a notorious reputation as a misogynist rather than a podcaster. His distasteful remarks about women have earned him widespread backlash on social media. Recently, during a two-hour combative interview with Piers Morgan, he expanded on his anti-feminist views by claiming that even at 25, he remained celibate and had never slept with a woman.

While Fuentes has been fairly open about his personal life online, Piers Morgan still began by asking, “Are you actually attracted to women?” The podcaster replied that he is attracted to women and is not gay. However, he admitted that he finds it difficult to be around women, which led Morgan to call him a “misogynistic dinosaur.”

The 60-year-old conservative commentator continued, “I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes? All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,” says the guy—“have you ever had s**?”

When Nick revealed he’s still celibate and has never slept with a woman, Morgan laughed and remarked, “Wow, says the guy who’s never gotten laid.” Such a statement from Fuentes isn’t surprising since he has long identified himself as an “incel,” or involuntary celibate. The term refers to people who harbor hostile and misogynistic views toward women in general and often treat their celibacy as a badge of honor.

A year ago, during an interview on the Hodgetwins Podcast, Nick revealed for the first time that although he is single and celibate, he still plans to get married. He also described himself as autistic and naturally antisocial, saying this makes things different for him. In his words, “Well, I’m Catholic, so I’m waiting for marriage. Also, you know, I’m kind of like an autistic guy. I’m an antisocial person. I think to do what I do, you have to, ‘cause I have been to—you know, not to not to be totally self-righteous or whatever—but I am totally ostracized because of my views.”

Surprisingly, despite making such harsh and controversial comments about women, Nick Fuentes still promotes the idea of marriage and its importance in a person’s life. However, his remarks were once again paired with a familiar rant about women, including complaints about them gaining weight, talking too much, and being annoying.

Nick’s comments sparked fresh controversy when he added, “We have to do it even though they are annoying, we have to do it in spite of the fact that they talk too much, we can’t get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can get them to the promised land.”

As expected, Nick Fuentes’ derogatory remarks have once again sparked controversy and triggered strong reactions across social media. Many people online called out his blatant misogyny and also criticized him for being a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

On YouTube, comments like “Watching a boomer struggle to understand an edge lord is so gold,” “Liberals thought Charlie was extreme. Lmao. The true right wing is here,” and “This interview is the perfect representation of the antagonism between boomer and zoomer conservatives” reflected how angry viewers were, especially given the lewd comments about women made during the show.

