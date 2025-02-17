Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote Over Skyrocketing Grocery Prices—Lawmaker Makes Stunning Allegations

Donald Trump’s supporters are feeling duped amidst sky-rocketing grocery prices. A lawmaker recently spoke about how people are now exhibiting the feeling of ‘voter’s remorse.’

The Democrats have started holding the Trump administration responsible for what is being called the “great American egg crisis.” Citizens have expressed their concern over the rising egg prices. A report revealed that the egg prices are close to hitting an all-time high.

During his Presidential campaign, Trump emphasised the need to bring grocery prices down. He had promised to “immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.” In an interview with Time Magazine following his win, the Republican admitted that it was “hard” to bring the prices down once they were up.

In another conversation with the reporters, Trump mentioned that he had been in the office for 3 weeks and “had nothing to do with the inflation.” He also went on to blame the current crisis on the former President Joe Biden.

Lawmaker Troy Carter recently spoke about Trump’s failure to bring the prices down while revealing how it has affected people’s faith in him. Carter criticized the President for not following up on his promise after vowing to “On day one, the price of groceries would go down.”

The lawmaker notes that American citizens are going to realise that “they have been duped” by Trump, sooner or later. He called Trump “a salesman of sorts… a salesman of false dreams” in an interview with MSNBC.

Troy noted how Trump’s “own people” are regretting voting for him. He labelled the feeling as “voter’s remorse.” He concluded revealing how even farmers hold a feeling of contempt against the President.

“Farmers are saying they’ve been duped… they would not vote for him again,” he concluded. Trump has acknowledged the rising prices of groceries before getting re-elected. The 78-year-old suggested that drilling more oil could help citizens afford more food. “We will drill, baby, drill,” he said during the conference.

Trump also noted how “there is no country in the world” that produces more oil than America. Federal data backs Trump’s claim, according to the data, the US set a record for producing 13.6 million barrels of oil a day.

He also noted how having a “better supply chain” in place would bring the grocery prices down. “You know, the supply chain is still broken,” he noted. Trump’s agenda to impose heavy tariffs on imported goods, will make the people’s struggles worse.

The tariffs signed by Trump moments ago represent the single-largest attack on trade in a generation—25% tax on imports from America’s 3 largest trading partners, representing $1.3T in imports (43% of US total) with the only exemption being reduced rates for Canadian energy pic.twitter.com/1tGDh6C3W1 — Joey Politano 🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephPolitano) February 1, 2025

The Trump government has decided to introduce a 10% tariff on goods imported from China. The Republican has also threatened to impose a much heavier tariff on Mexico and Canada. Trump planned on imposing a 25% tariff on goods imported from both countries.

The President decided to put the plan of imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada for the time being. When asked if he planned on following through with his plan, the politician replied with a cryptic response that left people baffled. “We’ll see,” Trump told the reporters.