Trump Supporter Threatens Kamala Harris, Says She's 'Gonna Meet Her Maker' Soon: "I Think She's..."

A die-hard Donald Trump fan recently asserted that Vice President Kamala Harris would soon meet her 'maker.' The supporter, named Andrew, didn't hesitate to warn the Democrat presidential nominee about the upcoming polls as he spoke to Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN); the conversation took place right before the former President's town hall event in Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 20. In fact, Andrew even threatened the Harris-Walz campaign with dire consequences and that Harris still had time to take her name out of the race.

"This is a man's world. This is a man's country. This... this country is supposed to be run like a business. And that is why that Donald Trump is the one that we need at this moment."



misogyny and lack of reality. pic.twitter.com/eqPTScZHlc — Spring because after WINTER comes 🦁hear me ROAR (@summer7570) October 20, 2024

According to Raw Story, the supporter said that he was there to 'represent the truth, Jesus Christ.' He went on to claim that the incumbent VP and other Democrat politicians had 'sold out for the devil.' This didn't end there as he started calling Harris a 'dumb woman.' "They don't want anything to do with God. I think [Harris] better get on her hands and her knees and start crying out to the one and true living God because if not, she's gonna meet her maker real quick. I think she's dumb. She's one of the dumbest women that could ever run. She shouldn't run," the supporter who shared that his name was Andrew said.

It boggles my mind just how stupid these MAGAts are.

They literally know nothing, or if they know something it is always the exact opposite of the truth.



I just can't any more with these idiots. — waa2112 (@bikingpenguin) October 20, 2024

What started as a rant out of anguish turned into a menacing monologue as Andrew continued by saying, "This is a man's world. This is a man's country. This... this country is supposed to be run like a business. And that is why Donald Trump is the one that we need at this moment." The comment passed by the Trump supporter has since then gone viral with many criticizing the statements made by him. Users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their views. @klst86 shared, "Crazy that there’s a male loneliness epidemic, eh?" @DarickR tweeted, "Make sure you vote because he’s going to. "

Yo, FBI, can you please stop this fool before the snipers take him out? — 🇺🇸 Time to change my name to Joy! (@SweetSueBlue) October 20, 2024

@carollmieux stated, "This has been a country where white racist, misogynist men ruled over all. And look at what an "ungodly" mess they've made with selfishness & hate. You've had your chance to do right by America's commitment to Justice& men like you failed miserably. It's time for women and good men who are committed to doing right by all, to lead. Threatening others will land you in jail." @Godlesswh_re expressed her anger by writing, "This is infuriating. I can't express my thoughts on this without being suspended."

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on October 17, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andy Manis)

@Caffeinefreak quipped, "Can’t wait for the MAGA tears when she wins. We’ll see how manly you are then Andy." @PortiaMcGonagal tweeted, "And now, "Andrew", you're going to meet the FBI!" Andrew's words have left many wondering if this is the general temperament of Trump voters. Many couldn't believe that the supposed Republican nominee supporter was calling the United States of America a male-centric nation in the 21st century. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how the opposing political leaders react to such agitated statements.