Trump Supporter Speaks Out as Inflation and Unrest Deepen, Says, “I’m Waiting for Him To…”

A Trump supporter is regretting voting for the 79-year-old for his second term in the wake of skyrocketing prices and political and economic unrest. Jenique Jones, a credit specialist from Bethlehem and a longtime Trump supporter, told CNN’s John King that Trump has not kept his promises, and she feels let down, thanks to abrupt immigration raids, tariffs, and a million other rapid changes.

“We changed presidents at the beginning of the year, and the guy who moved into the White House said that he was going to fix it,” King said. “Has he fixed it? Absolutely not,” Jones responded. “I’m definitely waiting for him to fix it.”

At the beginning of his second term, Trump stood at the podium in the Capitol and proudly claimed he would make America affordable and great again. He claimed the Golden Age of America would return under his vision, which, as he saw it, the Biden administration had messed up.

Trump also claimed he would end weaponization and promised to restore America’s wealth, pledging to defeat inflation and “rapidly bring down costs and prices.” However, his words seem like particles of dust in the air, as inflation for America is far from over.

According to GOP supporter Jenique Jones, grocery prices have increased, people are struggling to afford day care and rent, and they are relying on credit cards. “Pretty much just a whole bunch of financial mess.”

Bethlehem, a blue-collar community in Pennsylvania's Northampton County, is a key swing region that has voted for the winning presidential candidate in every election since 2008, as per The Daily Beast.

Donald Trump’s election votes were declared on November 5, 2024. He secured 312 electoral votes compared to his opponent, Kamala Harris. He won all seven swing states, including Nevada, which had its first Republican victory since 2004.

Meanwhile, as Donald Trump is about to complete his one-year tenure in January 2026, it has become apparent that most of the administration’s promises haven’t been fulfilled. Traditional older adults who liked Trump’s ruling style, bound by high levels of authority, still stand by the president and praise his immigration and gender policy changes. Still, Millennials and Gen Z are not happy with him.

CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, recently stated that Latinos—a major group who voted for Donald Trump in the elections and contributed to his win—are now upset with his recent political actions and have reportedly turned away from him.

This shift was primarily because of his widespread immigration policies and mass deportation operations, which have caused widespread unrest. From Chicago to Washington, D.C., to now North Carolina, cases of abuse, abrupt Hispanic detentions, and threats have been witnessed.

Compared to 2024, CNN’s Harry Enten added that Democratic gubernatorial candidates this year performed significantly better in heavily Latino areas, with a 52-point advantage for Democrats. In addition, Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City’s youngest and first Muslim mayor suggests that Democratic dominance will unfold in NYC. Mamdani, who is from Queens, had one of the most diverse political campaigns of all time.

It focused on things such as free city bus service, a rent freeze for rent-stabilized housing, and the creation of five city-run grocery stores, one in each borough, to help lower food prices. New York was always an expensive city, and with inflation, it’s even worse at this point.

Grocery prices have increased 1.4 percent between January and September, and consumer prices overall have climbed an average of 1.7 percent during Trump’s second term. While inflation isn’t at its peak compared to the start of the year, the prices haven’t decreased. Items such as fertilizers, certain medicines, coffee, and beef have contributed to the hike.