Trump Supporter Says “I Want a White Dictator” in Racist Rant Caught on Camera

A staunch supporter of Donald Trump in Suffolk County was recently captured in a viral video expressing extremist views. It all happened on January 16 when a man, Steven Lupo, was holding a placard that read ‘Trump is not a King’ on a busy road corner. He was a part of a peaceful protest against the current administration, which ended up triggering an angry confrontation from a passerby who made racist remarks.

In response to the placard, the man shouted, “I want a dictator.” He then took an illegal U-turn just to confront the protesting man and escalate the matter. Approaching Steven, the unnamed man continued his harassment. In the video, Lupo could be heard describing the situation while recording it: “I responded, ‘You want a white dictator,’ and he astonishingly responded, ‘Yes, I want a white dictator.’”

Seeing Lupo with the phone pulled out, the man drove away for just a few moments before he re-emerged after parking his car. He then began ranting about illegal immigrants up close and personal, while Lupo continued to hold his calm. Shockingly, the man’s statements even attacked people of color, which proved his racist mentality.

He could be heard shouting, “White people come f****ng first, understand that. Then the f****ng minorities come.” In response, Lupo further asked the man, “Oh, the minorities. So you’re not a racist?” This time, the man made a rather confusing reply and said, “No, I’m not a f****ng racist.”

The man took the confrontation to the next level when he started abusing by hurling silly insults at Steven. He even called the latter a ‘m—n’ and ‘d–b’ before he finally left the place after heckling for a while.

Clearly, the man was going back on his own words since his opinions were totally inclined towards racist behavior, even though he tried to deny it on camera. Steven Lupo shared the video on Facebook and Instagram, which went viral in no time, fetching millions of views and sparking debates amongst netizens.

Lupo captioned the post: “I was calling him a coward because he wouldn’t repeat on film that he wanted a dictator for white people. My thoughts while talking to him were that no one had ever challenged his positions and racism before. He didn’t seem to know how to process being challenged.”

Meanwhile, netizens on social media have not ceased commenting on the bizarre encounter between a protester and a white supremacist who cannot deal with his beliefs being challenged. A user wrote, “How is this not racism?” while another added, “The Statement he just made is the absolute definition of racism.” A third social media user penned, “Please don’t leave us in this country with only these white people! Thank you, from a white person.”

Unfortunately, racist encounters like these continue to take place across different neighborhoods in the country. Even though there are several laws in place, it still does not put a break on several people who continue to nurture such hatred towards minority communities. And to add on to it, the recent turn of events across the U.S., which have sent millions of immigrants under the scanner, has not made it any easier.

The federal agents have been deployed by DHS to crack down on undocumented immigrants who’ve come to build a new life in the United States.