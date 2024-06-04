Trump Supporter Calls Him the 'Most Loved Human Being' As Thousands Welcome Him Despite Verdict

Donald Trump may be despised by his rivals, but he is worshipped by his fans. The former President, who's now a convicted felon, was nonetheless welcomed with chants and flags of 'Trump Won.' Thousands hooted and cheered as his carcade passed by. A MAGA supporter, @atensnut, shared a video clip of the same on X, formerly Twitter. The post, which read, "Donald Trump is one of the most loved human beings in the world. Welcome back home. Mr. President," amassed over 110K views.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Dee Delgado

However, while some Trump supporters agreed with the original post, many social media users chimed in with different opinions. Weighing in, an X user, @PawlowskiMario, argued to the contrary: "One of the most hated, he is only loved by MAGA imbeciles, 15% of this nation, max." Another user, @RyanShead, compared Trump's popularity and admiration to that of the 44th President of the US, Barack Obama. "He doesn't come close to Barack Obama. Funny you think so."

Donald Trump is one of the most loved human being in the world. Welcome back home. Mr. President.



pic.twitter.com/qczTuUbjXq — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 3, 2024

Reiterating similar sentiments, user @Derrick55096 asserted, "The world is not MAGA rallies! You may need to travel a little and see how the world views Trump as a joke." Meanwhile, @staceymcca40139 questioned, "Trump is the only ex-president that has a larger Secret Service detail than the actual president I wonder why that is."

God bless you Mr President and your endless energy that you put forth for the American people. 🇺🇸❤️ — marta (@organicrepub) June 3, 2024

Unswayed, his supporters roared louder in the comments. @PhillipKochan opined that the number of people who turned up in support didn't compare to that of his political opponent, Joe Biden. "Ten times more people than Biden rally, it's not even a rally." @Old_SchoolEddie echoed, "Biden can never even dream of having the support that Donald Trump has."

The man, they myth, the legend.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 3, 2024

After Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts by the 12-member jury, his MAGA supporters flooded pro-Trump websites, calling for riots, revolution, and violent retribution. Reuters analyzed comments on three Trump-aligned websites— the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win, and the Gateway Pundit—and concluded that his supporters seemed to be echoing his 'revenge' rhetoric. While some called for attacks on the jurors and Judge Juan Merchan, a more extreme fraction demanded civil war and armed insurrection.

BREAKING: Thousands of Londoners break out in Trump chants as they rally for Donald Trump to save Western civilization #Trump #TrumpTrial #HushMoney #TrumpRally #London pic.twitter.com/IQQbYySdFV — Across The Line (@AcrossTheLine11) June 1, 2024

Last month, before the verdict, a MAGA supporter heckled political commentator Joe Scarborough at Newark Liberty International Airport. During the aggressive exchange, the unknown man declares that he wants 'Uncle Donny,' i.e., Trump, to take over the White House to 'get rid' of all the liberals. The man screamed, “I can’t wait for Uncle Donny to win. I can’t wait...He’ll get rid of all you fucking liberals.” He continued, “You liberals are gone when he f**king wins. You...liberals are done. Uncle Donny’s going to take this election landslide...Get the f**k out of here you sc**bag.”

pic.twitter.com/6XE5R3rPfv — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 26, 2024

According to ABC News, an Ipsos survey revealed that 50% of Americans think the verdict was right, with 49% opining Trump should give up his bid for presidency. However, at the same time, 47% of respondents also believed that the allegations were politically motivated. Additionally, only 51% of people thought Trump intentionally broke the law.