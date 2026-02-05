Trump Supporter Allegedly Punches Black Congressman — MAGA Doesn’t Believe It

In an alleged racially charged assault, a white Trump supporter has been arrested for allegedly punching Democratic Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost. The suspect faces multiple charges, including burglary and attacking Frost at High West Saloon during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in January 2026.

The incident occurred at a private party outside the festival in Park City, Utah. The police report says that the man was heavily drunk and bragged that Trump is going to deport Frost. He then proceeded to attack him physically and punch him in the face.

KMPH Fox 26 reports that the man has been identified as 28-year-old Christian Joel Young. Investigators suspect he entered the party by jumping the fence and using a festival pass that was not issued to him. Before attacking Congressman Frost, the party crasher “startled” people in the bathroom by bragging about being white.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay. Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

His misconduct didn’t stop there. He was reportedly talking to a woman at the party. He became violent and grabbed her by the shoulder for not wanting to interact with him anymore. He was reportedly heard shouting, “You are the kind we are going to deport.”

The Trump supporter was arrested at the scene and is now facing assault charges for allegedly attacking the Florida lawmaker. Investigators say that Frost is physically fine. The festival officials have testified in Frost’s defense, confirming that the white man attacked Frost and threatened deportation.

Man Arrested at Sundance For Racially Motivated Incident at CAA Party https://t.co/tSEB8CIX6k — Variety (@Variety) January 24, 2026

The film festival has issued a statement, saying, “We strongly condemn last night’s assault and abhor any form of violence, harassment, and hate speech. While the incident occurred at a non-Festival-affiliated event, such behavior is intolerable and against our values of upholding a welcoming and inspiring environment for all our attendees.”

However, the first Gen-Z lawmaker in Congress, Frost, was attacked by right-wing social media figures, who came to justify the attacker’s conduct and accused Frost of fabricating the incident. They questioned the integrity of the incident despite eyewitnesses confirming the assault. MAGA activists were quick to refute Frost’s claims and compare them to past hoaxes.

Congressman Frost took to his X account to announce that he is “okay.” He also thanked the festival security and the Park City Police Department in his tweet.

The incident sheds light on a much bigger issue about the Trump administration pushing anti-immigrant rhetoric onto its supporters. From Trump mocking immigrants from certain nations to the recent violent ICE raids and killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, the current government has long been accused of intensifying racist and anti-immigrant agendas.