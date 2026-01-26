Trump Stunned Allies With Prediction About His Own Death

President Donald Trump surprised some people around him when he said he expected to lie in state within a decade. This revelation came from a profile in New York Magazine, which described aides quietly considering his age, health, and political future as he hints at another run for office.

The magazine reported that Trump made the comment at Mar-a-Lago last year while television screens displayed former President Jimmy Carter’s casket at the U.S. Capitol. “You know, within ten years that will be me,” Trump said, according to someone familiar with the statement. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told New York Magazine she does not remember Trump saying that.

This episode appeared in the profile titled The Superhuman President. It depicted the president and his team projecting strength while behind the scenes, discussions about 2028 sometimes included concerns that his health or willingness could change the political landscape. A senior White House official mentioned that “the specter of death sometimes manifests in the 2028 conversation,” as aides debated what another campaign would entail.

Trump has often suggested he might seek another term, even though the 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two elected terms. The profile described the president embracing the idea that remaining in office keeps him energized and indicated that conversations about the future are increasingly influenced by his age and the job’s demands.

President Trump addressed questions about visible bruising on his hand, saying it was caused by accidentally hitting a table and was not a health concern. Reporter: “We saw the bruising on your hand. Are you okay?”

President Trump: “I’m very good. I clipped it on the table. So I… pic.twitter.com/UqtFo90vKm — Defense Intelligence (@DI313_) January 23, 2026

This reporting comes amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s health after he addressed questions about a visible bruise on his left hand during a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this month. Trump told reporters the bruise was due to taking aspirin and claimed he bruises easily. Leavitt confirmed he bumped his hand on a table, and medical experts told Reuters that aspirin can lead to easier bruising.

New York Magazine’s report also described aides trying to shape how voters see Trump’s stamina. Meanwhile, the president continues to schedule frequent public appearances and presents himself as physically strong. The article noted his team has viewed questions about age as a political weakness to manage, especially after years of scrutiny regarding President Joe Biden’s health and ability to serve.

Trump is the oldest person ever elected president, a record he set when he won the 2024 election and took office again in January 2025. This information comes from reporting by The Washington Post and other outlets tracking presidential ages.

The profile’s mention of Trump’s comment about lying in state brought an unusual sense of mortality to his public image, which generally avoids any suggestion of decline. New York Magazine highlighted the moment as surprising because the president usually brushes off questions about his health and age as attacks, while portraying energy and strength to his supporters.

The Daily Beast, which summarized the New York Magazine report, stated that the remark troubled people close to Trump and described aides as increasingly aware of how time and age influence discussions about what comes next after his current term.