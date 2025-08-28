Concerns over Donald Trump‘s health have resurfaced after a viral video showed the President dragging his foot and struggling to exit a golf cart at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Buzz about his gait was previously noticed during several public appearances, now shared by the club’s grounds-keeping team, prompting speculation that Trump may be suffering from a mobility-related condition.

While White House spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed rumors of poor health as politically motivated lies, health experts are pointing to potential underlying issues. UK-based injury specialist Arun Grey analyzed the footage, suggesting Trump might be exhibiting signs of “knock knee.”

As per The Irish Star, this condition is where the angle of the knees goes inward, resulting in the knees touching or nearly touching when the legs are straight. Though common and often harmless, Gray warns that it could contribute to joint pain, arthritis, and lower back issues. Gray further noted Trump’s subtle “side-to-side waddle,” which he believes indicates glute dysfunction caused by inactivity, prolonged sitting, and limited physical movement.

Some medical professionals have even floated the possibility of more serious conditions like ALS or multiple sclerosis, although no diagnosis has been confirmed. Last month, Trump was seen with swollen hands, a blue bruise, and swollen ankles during the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey on 13 July. People were concerned, and some called him old and “unfit for office.”

Later, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that POTUS has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which the leg veins struggle to send blood back to the heart, causing it to pool in the lower limbs. This condition can result in swelling in older adults. Dr. Matthew Edwards, chair of vascular surgery at Wake Forest University, added.

Karoline Leavitt announces that President Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.” -… pic.twitter.com/FBBDpqEluj — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 17, 2025

“Anywhere from 10 to 35% of people in his age group likely have it,” Edwards said. Risk factors include obesity, a history of blood clots, or occupations requiring extended periods of standing. Doctors recommend compression stockings, elevating the legs at night, and using moisturizing lotion to manage the condition.

Other methods to manage the condition include maintaining a healthy weight and managing cardiovascular risks. In April, Trump underwent a comprehensive physical checkup at Walter Reed Medical Centre.

As per the report, the President also underwent a neurological checkup, which revealed no abnormalities in his mental status. Trump is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs around 224 pounds (in 2017, he was 215 pounds, so that’s approximately a 4.8% increase in body fat here).

BREAKING: Trump’s physical results just came in and he has “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” Biden could NEVER!!! pic.twitter.com/27e9eoJwbS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 13, 2025

The increase in body fat could likely be due to his love for junk food and eating habits, which include him binging on McDonald’s burgers, Diet Coke, and fries. Yet overall, he has also passed the cognitive assessment tests and is deemed to be” in excellent health.”

Therefore, now that we know what Trump has been suffering from, we hope the speculation about the almost 80-year-old will simmer down, owing to his age. The gentleman has already been juggling a lot on his plate; the least we could do is be a little more compassionate and kind.