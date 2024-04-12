When Trump Said He Doesn’t Know Whether Mark Meadows Is Part of the Deal-Making ‘Weaklings and Cowards'

Donald Trump attacked his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, calling him a "weakling and a coward" if he testifies against the former president. Trump claimed in a pair of postings on Truth Social that he doesn't think Meadows would flip on him, but he also said that his former chief of staff has been faced with the prosecution and may be lured by an immunity arrangement.

"Donald Trump is in very very big trouble. He's going to face real jail time...The walls are closing in on Donald Trump."



-Chris Christie on Mark Meadows receiving immunity to testify to Jack Smith. pic.twitter.com/NE8F27KXJK — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2023

A stunning revelation claimed that Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former chief of staff, has been granted immunity in the investigation and has talked at length with prosecutors. As reported by ABC News, Meadows told special counsel Jack Smith that he had cautioned Trump many times about the 'baseless' nature of charges of electoral fraud after the 2020 election. He allegedly informed investigators that the former president lied to the public about the election fraud allegations. The source quoted Meadows' words, "Obviously we didn't win."

Trump is now witness tampering Mark Meadows. pic.twitter.com/V20KId0G8s — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 25, 2023

Trump claimed in two separate social media posts that he had never been advised by Meadows that his allegations of election fraud were false. Trump posted, "I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith. BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money, and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING."

He further added, "Some people would make that deal, but they are weaklings and cowards, and so bad for the future of our failing nation. "I don’t think that Mark Meadows is one of them, but who really knows?" He continued his criticism of Meadows for going back on his word in the book in another Truth Social post. He wrote, "Mark Meadows NEVER told me that allegations of significant fraud (about the RIGGED Election!) were baseless. He certainly didn’t say that in his book!"

Meadows is now facing criminal charges in Georgia for his role in Trump's effort to reverse the election results. He has entered a not-guilty plea in Georgia, maintaining that the indictment's alleged violations occurred while he was acting in his capacity as White House chief of staff. The indictment in Georgia alleges that Meadows participated in a campaign to pressure the secretary of state to violate his oath of office, among other acts, and that he was present during the now-famous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump directed Raffensperger to "find" the votes needed to win.

In an interview with NBC, Trump expressed his hope that Meadows would remain "loyal" to him. When asked if "former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is still loyal to you?" Trump replied, "Well, I hope he’s loyal to me; I mean, I didn’t do anything wrong."

