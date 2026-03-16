Trump Spotted Golfing at Mar-a-Lago as Iran War Enters Week 3 —And Netizens Are Absolutely Furious

Donald Trump was recently spotted at Mar-a-Lago sporting his usual golfing outfit. The U.S. president paid a visit to his ultraluxurious resort in Florida for a scheduled golf session. But the timing of his trip is facing scrutiny now that the U.S. strikes on Iran have stretched over three weeks.

From viral videos of Trump entering the premises, he appears to be rather casual and calm despite the escalations between the two countries. He wore a white T-shirt along with his self-branded USA-marked baseball cap. Trump could be seen waving his arm toward a woman who stood by the side and welcomed him. In the background, a huge round of applause could be heard.

#BREAKING 🚨 Meanwhile, 🇺🇸American soldiers die for Israel and the Epstein Files as Trump plays golf at Mar-a-Lago as the U.S. war in Iran enters its third week. pic.twitter.com/RXAL0Le7Qn — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) March 16, 2026

With these glimpses circulating on the internet, netizens have retaliated with wrath and criticism. The U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran have not stopped and have resulted in casualties for both parties. Particularly for American citizens, the war has added to the already existing affordability crisis. Although Donald Trump has spent a large share of his presidential time golfing, his recent visit is being understood as far from being normal. With an active war, the fact that the U.S. President spends his time in leisure is unacceptable to many.

Comments like “He doesn’t care about the lives of Americans”, “Somebody help him, he doesn’t know what day of the week it is!”, “U.S. oil groups are lining up for a $63B windfall from the Gulf war disruption, Trump is playing golf”, and others have mocked Trump thoroughly.

Besides public perception, Trump’s recent activity has irked members of the government as well. For instance, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries offered a reality of the circumstances as he criticized the U.S. President for his misplaced priorities. In his words, “America is at war, TSA agents aren’t being paid, and this guy is playing golf. Why are House Republicans continuing to support this train wreck? Sycophants.”

At the war’s end, the endless strikes have resulted in at least seven U.S. service members being martyred. In fact, the seventh casualty was confirmed by the military only days before Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago visit. Moreover, the administration’s rhetoric over the news coverage of the slain soldiers has also faced scrutiny.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s latest statements confirmed that they were actively behind any PR machinery which ruined President Trump’s reputation in the process of recording the war heroes.

Amazing how you keep glorifying Trump who spent the weekend golfing at mar a lago. He has yet to have an Oval Office address, and wore a ball cap to the dignified transfer at Dover. For context, GWB gave up golf after Iraq out of respect for our fallen military. Quite a contrast. pic.twitter.com/y7ISCQAujT — LMNoles19 (@LMNoles19) March 16, 2026

Besides the conflict within the government, the escalations have also brought the world to a standstill. With Iran’s retaliatory attacks affecting the Strait of Hormuz, there have been difficulties with the global oil supply. The evident economic turmoil has sparked criticism since the U.S. has refuted any possible de-escalations with Iran.

In the wake of these developments, several experts have decoded Donald Trump’s behaviour as a chaos agent. They underlined that his leadership shows an unclear wartime strategy. In fact, reports suggest that Trump’s approach has broken away from the protocol of 250 years. Previous wartime presidential predicament had emphasized a calmer and more focused leadership and a deeper respect for sacrificed troops.