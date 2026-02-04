Trump Sparks Outrage Over ‘Disgusting’ ICE Operation Names

Donald Trump has been receiving a lot of criticism ever since the immigration crackdown began. In particular, the recent shootings at the hands of ICE/Border Patrol in Minnesota have added fuel to the fire.

Now, the President is getting heat for the “disgusting” names of the enforcement operations given by his Department of Homeland Security.

According to The Mirror US, critics are calling out Trump for approving titles such as Operation Dirtbag in Florida, Operation Catch of the Day in Maine, and Operation Catahoula Crunch, also known as Swamp Sweep, in Louisiana.

They said that the names of operations indicate how ICE and the overall Homeland Security see immigrants in the United States. Congressman Jimmy Gomez, who is a California Democrat, has said that the names of these operations only prove how immigrants are treated as “sub-human.”

Gomez said, “That is why they have those disgusting names.” The member of the House Intelligence Committee further added that the administration officials “don’t even use that kind of language when they conduct operations across the globe dealing with some of the worst terrorists imaginable.”

On the contrary, Congressman Brandon Gill believes that the names actually show Donald Trump’s persistency when it comes to illegal immigration and securing the borders of the United States. “I think all he’s doing is letting them know we continue to be serious about that.

:We’re serious about keeping the border secure. We’re serious about deporting illegal aliens,” the Texas Republican added.

Meanwhile, experts like Michael O’Hanlon, director of research in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, said that the names of such operations are historically depicted.

O’Hanlon, who has also penned several books on U.S. military and defense strategy, noted that the operations’ names have always been innocuous rather than catchy.

During wartime, it was more about informing people rather than raising suspicion among enemies or spies.

O’Hanlon said, “Sometimes when they know they’re going to win and they want to brandish their political benefit, they’ll sometimes use sort of a vainglorious name like ‘absolute resolve,’ which is just meant to convey this bravado.”

“But, if you’re ever unsure of the prospects, you try to use a little bit more generic or nondescript name so that nobody can figure out what the mission’s going to look like if they happen to hear about it beforehand,” the author added.

He noted that the names of the Trump administration’s recent immigration raids show “their motivation, their purpose, and therefore, their justification.”

Not just the ICE operations, the detention centers also have some nicknames like Alligator Alcatraz, Cornhusker Clink, which led to online trolling.

“It seems like they’re just trying to market their detention centers in a trolling type of way,” said Hector Diaz, a Miami immigration lawyer who has first-hand experience advocating for Hispanic immigrants in Florida.