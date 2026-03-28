Politics

Trump Sparks Online Frenzy With Controversial Rename Plan for Strait of Hormuz

Published on: March 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM ET

Trump suggests a new name for the Strait of Hormuz

Vaishnavi Sah
Written By Vaishnavi Sah
News Writer
Trump Proposes New Name for the Strait of Hormuz
Trump Proposes New Name for the Strait of Hormuz (Image via Instagram/@realdonaldtrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump recently mispronounced the Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of Trump” during a speech at the Future Investment Initiative in Miami.

Iran has to “open up the Strait of Trump — I mean, Hormuz,” said the POTUS during his speech, making the audience laugh. “Excuse me. I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say, ‘He accidentally said’ — No, there’s no accidents with me, not too many. If there were, we’d have a major story,” said Trump.

According to sources cited in The New York Post‘s March 27, 2026, report, the president had also considered renaming the vital oil-shipping route the “Strait of America” or after himself.

“We are taking the Strait back. It’s guaranteed, and they will never blackmail us on that strait. You can take it to the bank,” said one senior administration official cited by the outlet.

The official continued, “He does believe that if we’re going to guard it, if we’re going to take care of it, if we’re going to police it, if we’re going to ensure free safety through it that, why should we call it that [Hormuz]? Why don’t we call it, you know, the Strait of America?”

Additionally, a reported fake social media post also helped spread the renaming idea, even though it wasn’t officially confirmed. The post featured a fake Truth Social post by the president, which included a map showing the Strait with the new name.

“President Trump just posted this picture renaming the Strait of Hormuz the “Strait of America.” 😂 Let’s make it happen!,” wrote pro-Trump influencer Benny Johnson in a Facebook post shared on March 17, 2026, along with a screenshot of the fake Truth Social post by the POTUS.

Although the viral picture was not posted by the president and appeared fake, according to The New York Post, Johnson’s post garnered more than 40,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

“I love it when he trolls the left,” commented one user.

“I think in another life Trump could of been s comedian lol the things he comes up with people honestly have to admit he is funny,” a third user commented.

“Dude is wild…….. I appreciate his spirit 😂” remarked a third Facebook user.

While many other social media users commented on alternate names for the Strait of Hormuz.

“How about, “Straight To America,” one user wrote.

“Next will be American Gulf and Gulf of America 2,” another user said, while another wrote, “I think the “Donald J Passageway” is more fitting.”

Nearly 20 percent of the global oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz, which has emerged as a flashpoint in Trump’s ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to CBS, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently announced that the passageway is now off-limits to any ships unless Tehran explicitly gives permission. Additionally, the IRGC Navy reportedly stopped three Chinese-owned commercial ships that attempted to transit the strait this week.

“This morning, following the false statements of the corrupt U.S. president claiming that the Strait of Hormuz is open, three container ships of different nationalities moved toward the designated corridor for authorized vessel traffic, but were turned back after warnings from the IRGC Navy,” the Iranian military wrote in a social media post.

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