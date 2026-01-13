Trump Slams Pam Bondi as Weak and Ineffective To White House Aides

President Donald Trump has often told aides in recent weeks that Attorney General Pam Bondi is “weak” and not effectively enforcing his agenda, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Monday. This report cited administration officials and others familiar with the president’s comments.

The Journal noted that Trump’s private criticism has grown as he urges the Justice Department to act more quickly on his priorities. These include investigations and prosecutions aimed at perceived political opponents. The report also mentioned Trump has criticized Bondi’s management of the renewed focus on the Jeffrey Epstein case, which continues to raise questions for the White House.

Bondi has stayed visible in the administration, but the Journal reported she has appeared less often with Trump at White House events in recent months. Officials described this as a sign of her diminished status with the president.

The White House defended Bondi after the Journal report circulated. The Times of London reported that Trump publicly praised her, and senior officials expressed support for her work, even as the administration rejected the notion that she may be leaving.

Newsweek, which also covered the Journal’s account, stated Bondi’s spokesman said she is focused on carrying out Trump’s directive to improve public safety.

The Journal suggested Trump’s dissatisfaction is part of a broader effort to make the Justice Department more assertive in pursuing his goals. It reported that Trump has considered bypassing Bondi’s control over sensitive matters by appointing special counsels and reorganizing top department positions.

The report indicated Trump has tracked conservative activists’ criticism of Bondi. He has collected social media posts and asked aides about them as complaints from his political base reached the West Wing.

These tensions arise amid renewed discussions about how the government has handled Epstein-related records. The Associated Press reported last month that internal friction has appeared in Trump’s circle over how officials have talked about the pace and scope of releases linked to the Epstein case. This topic has become a recurring point of contention for both administration allies and opponents.

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general and longtime Trump ally, took office as U.S. attorney general earlier this year. She inherited a department that has become a central battleground for Trump’s second-term policy disputes. The Journal mentioned that Trump has a history of unstable relationships with attorneys general and senior law enforcement officials. His frustrations have resurfaced as he pushes for faster legal actions that align with his political goals.

According to the Journal, Trump’s pressure has extended to cases and targets that have drawn significant political attention. Internal discussions have included ways to speed up action on issues Trump considers vital to his agenda.

The Journal report did not clarify whether any formal personnel changes might occur. It described a mix of continued public support for Bondi and private doubts from the president and some outside allies about whether she is meeting Trump’s expectations from the Justice Department.